Celebrating Anton Nootenboom's Remarkable Journey for Men's Mental Health at Bar K in Saint Louis

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, August 11th, Bar K in Saint Louis will host a momentous event celebrating Anton Nootenboom's incredible journey to raise awareness for men's mental health. Anton, also known at the Barefoot Dutchman, a Dutch Army veteran, is on a mission to break a Guinness World Record by walking barefoot across America, aiming to prevent men's suicides and support mental health organizations.

EVENT DETAILS:

Forest Park Meet-up: 10:30 AM

The meeting point is the Steinberg Skating Rink Parking Lot, where participants will walk the final 2 miles to Bar K to break the Guinness World Record with Anton & Oreo.

Final 2 Mile Guinness World Record Setting Walk with Anton and his dog Oreo: 11:00 AM

The group will head out to walk the 2 miles to Bar K. Those participating in the Forest Park meet-up for the 2-mile walk are encouraged to wear proper footwear and arrange transportation back to your vehicle from Bar K after the celebration.

Celebration at Bar K: 12:00 PM

Anton, Oreo, Merel, and partners—Barebarics, Dogs for our Brave, Veterans Community Project, Movember, and Bar K in Saint Louis—will celebrate this Guinness World Record achievement and help spread the message of #BraveMenTalk and the importance of men's mental health. Attendees will hear from Anton and community organizations and enjoy live music from Mick Byrd starting at 1 PM .

Anton began his journey on February 17, 2024, at Santa Monica Beach in LA and will finish in NYC. As he arrives at Bar K in Saint Louis, he will break the Guinness World Record for barefoot walking.

This event supports Brave Men Talk's mission and spreads the message about men's mental health.

Learn more about Anton's inspiring journey at www.bravementalk.com .

Contact:

David Hensley (Bar K)

[email protected]

SOURCE Bar K Dog Bar