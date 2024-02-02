Celebrating Chinese New Year in Jiangsu: the Year of the Dragon Extravaganza of Tradition and Technology

NANJING, China, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the upcoming Year of the Dragon Chinese New Year, @Visit Jiangsu (the official account of Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism) will host the event "Happy Chinese New Year: Celebrating the Year of the Dragon with Charm of Jiangsu" from February 1 to February 17, offering an engaging blend of tradition and technology. To pique the interest of the younger generation, @Visit Jiangsu delves into Jiangsu's unique cultural elements and delivers an innovative method using AR, AI, and cloud technologies. In addition to promoting Charm of Jiangsu, this event guarantees guests an exciting and joyful Chinese New Year experience.

With the rapid development of technologies such as Metaverse, AR, and VR, designs that integrate 2D and 3D realms are becoming increasingly popular among the global audience. During the "Happy Chinese New Year" event, @Visit Jiangsu will launch many different types of interactive activities, including online mystery box giveaways, Chinese New Year AR filters, and AI Dragon Year painting challenges, introducing the rejuvenating culture of Jiangsu to the world.

Meanwhile, @Visit Jiangsu will create a fun MG animated video showcasing many Chinese New Year customs in Jiangsu, which will help people better understand Chinese New Year and traditional Jiangsu culture. The video, which is narrated by an international student traveling in Jiangsu, provides global viewers with a glimpse into authentic Chinese New Year experiences. On February 9, Chinese New Year's Eve, the "2024 Happy Chinese New Year 'Charm of Jiangsu' Art Festival Online" will be broadcast live on YouTube. The art festival features a diverse range of performances, including percussion ensembles, Yangzhou Rod Puppet performances, suona performances, dances, acrobatics, and more, seamlessly blending Jiangsu culture with Chinese New Year celebrations.

In addition, Charm of Jiangsu will make its debut at New York City's Times Square on Feb.9th, 2024. On a 1,675-square-meter screen at the renowned landmark, a 15-second fast-cut video that showcases the beauty of Jiangsu's landscapes, delicacies, culture and way of life will amaze tourists around the globe.

With a consistent commitment to showcasing the charm of the East, @Visit Jiangsu has 2.2 million followers across five major international social media platforms. With its top-notch content, incredible fan base, and outstanding creative approach, @Visit Jiangsu stands out among all the other Chinese provincial cultural and tourism social media accounts.

This one-of-a-kind "Happy Chinese New Year" event provides an excellent opportunity for the global audience to form bonds with Jiangsu and discover the hidden beauty of this magical land. Through a variety of positive cultural exchanges, @Visit Jiangsu bridges the gap between the East and the West, sparking millions of people's genuine interest in Chinese culture and desire to visit Jiangsu.

