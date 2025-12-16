Celebrating Excellence, Innovation, and Shared Value in the Year of the Horse

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Lunar New Year of the Horse approaches—a symbol of vitality, aspiration, and forward momentum—China General Chamber of Commerce – USA (CGCC) is delighted to announce the distinguished honorees of the CGCC 2026 Lunar New Year of the Horse Gala, scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

The CGCC 2026 Lunar New Year of the Horse Gala is scheduled for Thursday, January 15, 2026, in New York City. Post this CGCC 2026 Lunar New Year of the Horse Gala

This year, CGCC is proud to present the Outstanding Partner of the Year Award to Vornado Realty Trust. This honor acknowledges Vornado's longstanding support of CGCC's mission and its steadfast commitment to strengthening U.S.–China business and community ties. Through its leadership and active engagement, Vornado has played an integral role in advancing dialogue, opportunity, and mutual understanding across borders.

Additionally, CGCC is pleased to present the Brand of the Year Award to three exceptional companies who embody the very best of modern enterprise.

SANY Heavy Industry is honored this year for its leadership in the heavy-equipment and machinery sector, along with its long-standing commitment to U.S. market. With extensive U.S. manufacturing, research, and service operations, SANY represents a standout example of global engineering. Its dedication to quality, innovation, and local communities has strengthened the brand while contributing meaningfully to American job creation, industrial development, and trans-Pacific cooperation.

Sunon Furniture LLC is celebrated this year for its exceptional achievements in workplace design, operational expansion, and sustainable innovation. Combining global capability with deepening U.S. market engagement, Sunon has quickly become a respected leader in crafting human-centered, beautifully engineered workspace solutions. Its investments in U.S.-based infrastructure, commitment to sustainable materials, and rapid brand growth illustrate Sunon's purposeful approach to creating work environments that empower people and inspire collaboration.

POP MART stands as a transformative force in contemporary youth culture, pioneering new frontiers in designer toys, retail innovation, and creative IP. Over the years, the company has evolved from a trailblazing art toy startup into an international creative powerhouse, admired by consumers and designers worldwide. POP MART's growing U.S. presence, and its far-reaching influence on global creative markets, underscore its role as a vibrant driver of artistic expression, cross-cultural engagement, and international brand-building.

The Chamber remains deeply grateful for the ongoing support of its members, partners, and friends. With gratitude and optimism, CGCC looks forward to welcoming guests to an evening that honors achievements while celebrating unity and progress in the Year of the Horse.

SOURCE China General Chamber of Commerce - USA