Celebrating Flag Day: WoodmenLife Honors America 250 By Presenting U.S. Flags to Communities Across the Country

Commemorative Betsy Ross 250 Flag Embarks on WoodmenLife National Flag Day Tour

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OMAHA, Neb., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For 80 years, Omaha-based WoodmenLife has presented U.S. flags to schools, community groups, first responders, and communities across the country. Since 1947, WoodmenLife has presented more than 4 million flags, making it one of the largest providers of U.S. flags behind the United States government.

In honor of America's 250th Birthday, WoodmenLife will be presenting 250 commemorative Betsy Ross 250 U.S. Flags to communities across the United States in time for Flag Day, Sunday, June 14.

The first of these specially designed flags will be unfurled in a special celebration in South Boston, Va. on Monday, May 11, and then embark on a national tour, making stops at 10 notable sites on its way to WoodmenLife headquarters, where it will fly proudly on Flag Day.

The Betsy Ross 250 U.S. Flags are produced in the South Boston, Va. factory of Annin Flagmakers and feature 13 stars encircling the numbers "250" in the blue field and the traditional alternating red and white stripes.

WoodmenLife representatives, including board member Dr. James W. Shaver will join South Boston Town Manager Matt Candland and representatives from Annin in a flag presentation ceremony, before sending the Betsy Ross 250 U.S. Flag on its four-week tour, which includes:

Wallace, N.C.

Butler, Penn.

St. Augustine, Fla.

Brooksville, Ky.

Townsend, Tenn.

Union, Tenn.

Holly Springs, Miss.

El Paso, Texas

Koreatown, Los Angeles

Omaha, Neb.

Each tour stop location will contribute an artifact representing their community. These items will be included in a time capsule that will be archived in Omaha and opened on a future date.

"WoodmenLife is proud to present 250 of these special commemorative flags to organizations and towns across the country, and to connect with amazing communities to celebrate the richness of our nation," said WoodmenLife President & CEO Denise M. McCauley. "As America celebrates its 250th birthday, we believe it is important that we honor the hardworking people who built our country and continue to strengthen our communities today."

About WoodmenLife

For more than 135 years, WoodmenLife has been dedicated to helping hardworking Americans secure their family's futures and leave a lasting legacy. As a leading provider of life insurance and retirement planning solutions with more than $11 billion in total assets, WoodmenLife is committed to providing financial stability and peace of mind. Our commitment extends beyond financial products; we donate time, money, and resources to help strengthen communities from the ground up. Visit www.woodmenlife.org today to learn more about how we work to build lasting legacies that benefit families, neighbors, and towns for generations to come.

SOURCE WoodmenLife