Celebrating Hip-Hop's Golden Anniversary: Star-Studded Lineup at 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands

Doug E. Fresh, Slim Thug, Choppa, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers, and More to Perform at Event Honoring 50 Years of Hip-Hop Culture

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Pepsi National Battle of the Bands (NBOTB) is turning up the heat with a celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. Today, the event organizers announced an all-star lineup featuring Doug E. Fresh aka "Human Beat Box", Slim Thug, Choppa, Lil Keke, Z-Ro, DJ Mr. Rogers, and a special artist announcement on Saturday, August 26. These artists will join the nation's top Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) marching bands for an unforgettable musical experience.

Recognized as the annual kickoff to the fall marching band season, NBOTB is proud to spotlight hip-hop legends shaping the genre's rich history. The special anniversary celebration seeks to pay tribute to the cultural impact of hip-hop, intertwining with the spirit and soul of HBCU marching bands.

"The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is a significant milestone in our musical heritage," said Derek Webber, Executive Producer and Creator of the National Battle of the Bands. "We're ecstatic to bring together the vibrant energy of HBCU bands with hip-hop pioneers, creating a unique synergy that honors the past and fuels the future. This year's lineup symbolizes the unbreakable bond between music, culture, and education."

This collaboration marks the continuation of NBOTB's vision to merge different music styles, enhancing the event's mainstream appeal without losing its cultural richness and authenticity. The performances will serve as a platform to elevate the profile of NBOTB and the participating HBCU bands, promote scholarships, and increase awareness of their vital role in nurturing future musical talents.

The rich history of HBCUs extends beyond academia to a thriving tradition of soulful marching bands and community activism. Their performances are not just about the music, but also the movement, passion, and creativity that resonate with the essence of hip-hop. This shared heritage makes celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at NBOTB a momentous occasion in American culture.

About National Battle of the Bands

The National Battle of the Bands' (NBOTB) mission is to enhance the exposure of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), their marching bands, and their roles in educating aspiring musicians and developing future leaders. The musical showcase, hosted in collaboration between Webber Marketing and the Harris County - Houston Sports Authority, takes place annually in Houston, TX, at NRG stadium. Event organizers have generated nearly $1 million in scholarships for the participating colleges and universities. www.nationalbattleofthebands.com

About Webber Marketing and Consulting

Webber Marketing & Consulting (WMC), LLC is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is the largest marketing agency of record for HBCUs specializing in strategic outreach program development, on-site event execution, experiential marketing, and media. WMC provides its clients with focused programs that deliver measurable results, improve market position, and build for future successes. www.webbermarketing.net

