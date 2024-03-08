Celebrating Innovation and Leadership: Globant Announces 5th Edition of Women That Build Awards

This new edition will recognize women leaders in Latin America , Europe , US & Canada , and India

Previous editions accumulated 310,000+ votes, featured 6,000 candidates and involved women from over 50 countries

Nominations and submissions are open until April 15 at 23:59 ET at womenawards.globant.com

NEW YORK,/PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today announced the launch of its 5th edition of Women That Build Awards, the annual recognition program aimed to provide global visibility and networking opportunities for talented women to thrive in their professional careers.

Global Winners of the Women that Build Awards 2023

The tech industry, renowned for its innovation, faces a gender representation challenge with only 28% of its workforce being female. As a leading IT company, Globant is focusing the Awards' 5th edition on spotlighting visionary women who embrace technology and innovation, inspiring other women to pursue tech careers and make positive impacts in both the industry and the world.

This edition, supported by global partners such as AWS, CoachHub, NYSE, and Udemy, launched on International Women's Day. Images of Jennifer Samaniego and Jaloree Lantigua, global winners of the 4th edition of the WTB Awards, were featured on the NYSE Billboard at Times Square in New York City to continue showcasing women who are making a positive impact in the industry.

"This fifth edition of the Awards not only condenses a journey initiated in 2020 filled with inspiring narratives, tangible opportunities, and concrete outcomes, but also, nourished by the experience of four previous editions, it adapts and focuses on its emerging trends and both the static and evolving needs," said Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer at Globant. "From women with outstanding skills in leadership and the latest technologies to visionary and purpose-driven entrepreneurs, we seek narratives that are inspired by the ambition to create a fair and representative sector for all who are part of it."

The Women That Build Awards 2024 categories are:

Tech Executive: Inspiring C-level Executives, VPs, Directors, and Board Members in large organizations with outstanding skills in leadership and the latest technologies, including AI.

Inspiring C-level Executives, VPs, Directors, and Board Members in large organizations with outstanding skills in leadership and the latest technologies, including AI. Tech Entrepreneur: Visionary and purpose-driven entrepreneurs seeking to reinvent businesses through the lens of AI and the latest technologies.

Visionary and purpose-driven entrepreneurs seeking to reinvent businesses through the lens of AI and the latest technologies. Tech Leader: Powerful and talented women in middle management roles with outstanding potential and ability to adopt and apply the latest technologies, including AI.

"We aim to honor the countless women who have blazed trails in technology, shaping a brighter future for us all," said Wanda Weigert, Chief Brand Officer at Globant. "These Awards serve as a vital step towards rectifying the underrepresentation of women in the pivotal roles of tomorrow's workforce. They also serve as a platform for amplifying diverse perspectives, empowering women to lead and foster entrepreneurship within the sector."

The previous four editions accumulated over 310,000 votes, featured 6,000 candidates and involved women from over 50 countries. Additionally, they garnered support from more than 150 supporting organizations and engaged over 240 international judges.

How to participate

There are four official regions recognized for participation in the awards: Latin America, Europe, US & Canada, and India. Candidates residing in the following countries are eligible to apply: Argentina, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Denmark, Ecuador, France, Germany, India, Luxembourg, Mexico, Moldova, Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Uruguay. Countries not included in this list are ineligible for participation in this edition.

All global winners will receive recognition at a Globant-sponsored event and a round trip to attend, as well as a showcase on the iconic NYSE Billboard in Times Square in 2025. Regional winners will be awarded scholarships from Udemy to access courses across tech, business, leadership, and wellness, along with trophies for recognition. Additionally, they will have the opportunity to participate and network in regional celebration events.

Nominations and submissions are open until April 15 at 23:59 ET at womenawards.globant.com. In May, following the evaluation of the nominees based on the criteria established by the award organizers, the shortlist featuring the profiles of selected candidates will be published, marking the beginning of the voting process. Those with the most votes will proceed to the deliberation stage, which includes esteemed juries such as Jennifer Reynolds, CEO at Women Corporate Directors Foundation; Stephanie Stapleton, President at Udemy Business; and Gillian Zucker, President of Business Operations at the LA Clippers, among others. Initially, they will select the regional winners, and subsequently, they will determine the global winners.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 29,000 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

Contact: [email protected]

Sign up to get first dibs on press news and updates.

For more information, visit www.globant.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2358248/1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959011/Globant_logo_actualizado.jpg