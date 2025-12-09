Globant's "Tech Trends" breaks down the 5 Forces that Will Power Enterprise Transformation in 2026

New report from Globant uncovers the tech trends leading development and innovation in 2026: from agents capable of executing actions and quantum encryption to AI-powered machines.

Globant report analyzes how enterprises are moving beyond AI experimentation to build operational, scalable and ROI-driven intelligence across their operations.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant , a digitally native company that helps organizations thrive in a digital and AI-powered future, today released its latest report, "Tech Trends 2026: The 5 Forces Shaping the Future." The study outlines the key breakthrough innovations expected to shape the next era of AI maturity for enterprises. In 2026, business growth will be defined not just by advanced automation but by integrated, next-gen technologies that serve as a strategic platform for transformation.

According to MIT (The GenAI Divide, State of AI in Business 2025) , most AI pilots still fail to scale, exposing a persistent gap between experimentation and enterprise readiness. Globant's report highlights that this phase is part of the natural evolution toward AI maturity. AI is no longer a surface-level trend — it is becoming the engine of enterprise transformation, pushing organizations to move beyond familiar systems and embrace deeper structural and cultural change. Those that establish clear guidelines, governance frameworks, and strategic adoption plans are already beginning to see measurable impact.

These shifts mark a clear reset for the enterprise AI landscape and a move toward maturity. Globant's report identifies five forces that will define this new digital era:

Agentic AI: From Hype to Hard Value: Agentic AI is moving beyond passive assistants and becoming autonomous systems that drive measurable ROI. For example, in retail, Globant Enterprise AI 2.3 and the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP) enable agents to recommend products, personalize offers, and complete secure transactions through natural conversation. By integrating POS, CRM, inventory, and trend data, these agents turn every interaction into conversion, insight, and long-term loyalty.



Quantum Communication: Security at Quantum Speed: Quantum communication is emerging as a near-term disruptor that all enterprises should be planning for, enabling ultra-secure data exchange through quantum encryption and Quantum Key Distribution. By 2026, 18% of global quantum algorithm revenues will come from AI applications, accelerating advances in processing, optimization, and quantum-secure networks ( Hyperion Research,5th Annual Global QC/QS Market Survey ).



Robotic Function & the Rise of AI-Powered Machines: Robotics are no longer confined to warehouses as they enter healthcare, logistics, and smart infrastructure. With the Global robotics market projected to hit nearly $280B by 2034 ( Precedence Research, Advanced Robotics Market Size and Forecast 2025 to 2034 ), enterprises are investing in systems that learn from their environments, adapt in real time and work safely alongside humans.



Ambient Intelligence in an Invisible Tech Era: Ambient Intelligence dissolves friction between people and technology. Powered by predictive AI and edge computing, ambient systems anticipate user needs and respond contextually, redefining efficiency and experience.



Cybersecurity Where AI is the Defense: Cybercrime is accelerating at machine speed. Organizations using AI for detection and response already save an average of US$1.9 million per breach ( IBM, 2025 ), yet 97% of companies have suffered AI-related security incidents due to poor access controls. As attackers leverage AI to scale reconnaissance, automate exploits, and generate deepfakes, enterprises are shifting toward predictive, AI-powered defense. From identity verification to proactive threat modeling, AI is becoming the backbone of cybersecurity in 2026.

"2026 will be another year where companies across industries accelerate their own transformational journeys. Over the last two years, AI has dominated every conversation, but now it's evolving into real, tangible change. Leaders can either pause or act — and those who act will set the pace for the next decade. We expect the key forces outlined in this new Tech Trends report to serve as a clear guide for decision-makers navigating what's ahead," said Diego Tártara, CTO at Globant.

As the industry evolves in 2026, enterprises will need to advance their operational strategies to set the pace for the next decade of digital transformation. Success will depend on viewing advancements as more than a digital win, but a world where enterprises integrate AI seamlessly into their organization.

To learn more, download the full report here: https://reports.globant.com/en/trends/tech-trends-report-2026/

