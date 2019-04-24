Celebrating launch of fifth DeltaShares Managed Risk ETF, Transamerica to ring closing bell at New York Stock Exchange April 24

DENVER, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica executives will have the honor of ringing the renowned closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, April 24 to recognize the successful launch of DeltaShares® S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF, the fifth DeltaShares strategic beta exchange-traded fund (ETF). All five funds currently trade on the NYSE.

The suite of DeltaShares ETFs was expanded in March to include the S&P EM 100 Managed Risk 2.0 Index. DeltaShares Managed Risk ETFs are uniquely positioned in the marketplace as the first and only ETFs that seek to track the S&P Managed Risk 2.0 Index Series, allowing investors to participate in the performance of a particular asset class, while aiming to reduce volatility.

"With five DeltaShares ETFs listed on the NYSE, we further strengthen our offering in the ETF marketplace and proudly participate in the bell ringing closing ceremony," said Marijn Smit, Head of Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Joining Transamerica executives on the podium will be officials from Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC, sub-adviser of the funds, and S&P Dow Jones Indices.

"Like all of the DeltaShares ETFs, the S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk provides investors with a unique opportunity to participate in rising equity markets while potentially mitigating losses during sustained declining ones," stated Tom Wald, Chief Investment Officer at Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Through a combination of stocks, U.S. Treasury Bonds and cash, DeltaShares Managed Risk ETFs seek to optimize their investment choices by utilizing rules-based, transparent strategies based on stock market volatility trends.

The suite of DeltaShares strategic beta ETFs includes:

DeltaShares S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF (NYSE: DMRL). This ETF tracks the S&P 500® Managed Risk 2.0 Index, which is designed to measure U.S. large-cap equities using a managed risk strategy seeking to limit losses and capture the upside in rising markets. 

Transamerica chose Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC (Milliman FRM), a Chicago-based SEC-registered investment adviser and a global leader in institutional risk management, to act as subadviser for the DeltaShares Managed Risk ETFs. Milliman FRM is a market leader in managed risk solutions providing investment advisory, hedging, and consulting services on $141.9 billion in global assets as of December 31, 2018.

Financial professionals and investors can learn more about DeltaShares by Transamerica by visiting www.deltashares.com.

About Transamerica Asset Management, Inc.

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment adviser, is the advisor for DeltaShares by Transamerica. The funds advised and sponsored by Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. include DeltaShares by Transamerica, Transamerica Funds, and Transamerica Series Trust. Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. has total assets under management of $73.62 billion as of December 31, 2018, and is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Aegon N.V., an international life insurance, pension, and asset management company. For more information about DeltaShares by Transamerica, visit www.deltashares.com.

About Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC (Milliman FRM), an SEC-registered investment adviser, is the sub-adviser for the DeltaShares Managed Risk ETFs. Milliman FRM is a global leader in financial risk management to the retirement industry, providing investment advisory, hedging, and consulting services on $141.9 billion in global assets as of December 31, 2018. Established in 1998, the practice includes professionals operating from three trading platforms around the world (Chicago, London, and Sydney).

Milliman FRM is a unit of Milliman, among the world's largest providers of actuarial and related products and services. The firm has consulting practices in healthcare, property & casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For more information about Milliman FRM, visit www.Milliman.com/FRM.

About DeltaShares by Transamerica

DeltaShares may only be sold by offering the fund prospectus. Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the funds before investing. The prospectus contains this and additional important information regarding the funds. To obtain the prospectus and/or a summary prospectus, please contact your financial professional or visit www.deltashares.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The shares of the ETFs do not represent a deposit or an obligation of, and are not guaranteed or endorsed by, any bank or other insured depository institution, and are not federally insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Reserve Board or any other government agency.

Transamerica Asset Management, Inc., an SEC-registered investment adviser, is the advisor for DeltaShares and Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC, also an SEC-registered investment adviser, is the sub-adviser. DeltaShares are ETFs distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC. Transamerica Asset Management, Inc., Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC, Foreside Fund Services, LLC, and S&P Dow Jones Indices are not affiliated companies.

Important Disclosures Regarding Risks

Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) are subject to market risk, including the loss of principal. Because fund shares trade at market prices rather than at net asset value (NAV), Fund Shares may trade at a price greater than NAV (premium) or less than NAV (discount). Shares of DeltaShares ETFs may be bought and sold throughout the day on the exchange through any brokerage account. Buying and selling shares of ETFs will result in brokerage commissions.

Diversification and asset allocation may not protect against market risk or loss of principal. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee strategies will be successful. Company stocks, as well as stock of small- and mid-cap companies, could fall out of favor, and stocks may decline in price. Fixed-income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk and inflation risk. The value of fixed investments will generally go down when interest rates rise. An investment in a fund that is less diversified across countries or geographic regions, such as the Republic of Korea, is generally riskier than an investment in a more geographically-diversified fund. Foreign investing, especially in emerging markets, has additional risks, such as currency and market volatility, and political and social instability. The use of hedging and derivatives could produce disproportionate gains or losses and may increase costs. Please see the funds' prospectus for additional risks.

These strategic beta ETFs track an index that seeks to minimize risk relative to a traditional market capitalization-weighted benchmark index. Indexes are unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in an index.

Past performance does not guarantee future returns. This material was prepared for general distribution. It is being provided for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an investment recommendation. If you need advice regarding your particular investment needs, contact your financial professional.

The S&P Indexes underlying the product provider's (the Issuer) investment products (the Investment Products) are proprietary to S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. S&P® and the names identifying the S&P Indexes are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC and have been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and sublicensed for certain purposes by the Issuer. The Issuer's Investment Products based on the S&P Indexes are not in any way sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, its affiliates or licensors and those parties make no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the advisability of investing in securities generally or in the Investment Products particularly or the ability of the Indexes to track general market performance.

The S&P EM 100 Index seeks to measure the performance of 100 of the largest companies from emerging markets plus the Republic of Korea. It comprises members of the S&P Emerging Plus LargeMidCap that meet minimum liquidity and exchange listing requirements. The index uses a capped market-capitalization weighting scheme, wherein single stock weights are capped at 5% of the total index weight.

The hyperlinks or referenced websites will forward you to a third-party site. Transamerica does not endorse, recommend, approve, or accept responsibility for any linked sites or their content. Nor do such links imply any affiliation between Transamerica with such third parties unless otherwise stated. Transamerica has no control over, and has not been involved with, the preparation of any content on such site nor should it be viewed as an investment recommendation of any product or service. You use or follow these links at your own risk and Transamerica is not responsible for any damages or losses incurred or suffered by you arising out of or in connection with your use of the link. Users are responsible to take necessary precautions to ensure appropriate safety from viruses, worms, Trojan horses and other potentially destructive malware.

Media inquiries

Media.Relations@transamerica.com

Julie Quinlan

(303) 383-5923

Email: julie.quinlan@transamerica.com

Hank Williams

(319) 355-7789

Email: hank.williams@transamerica.com

