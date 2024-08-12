Aegon Transamerica Foundation Anchors Baltimore-Area Volunteer Fire Rescue Fundraising Effort

BALTIMORE , Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aegon Transamerica Foundation has awarded a $100,000 seed grant to the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department (NPEVFD) to launch a significant fundraising campaign to purchase an all-hazard fire rescue vessel. The grant kickstarts a community-driven effort to bolster emergency response capabilities in the Upper Chesapeake Bay region, following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore earlier this year.

In the aftermath of the collapse, NPEVFD was one of the first responders on the scene, demonstrating their dedication and swift action in maritime emergencies. Serving millions of residents in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, the all-volunteer fire department plays a vital role in maritime security operations, providing 24/7 firefighting and water rescue services.

The Foundation's donation is an important first step toward the estimated $1.2 million needed to purchase an all-hazard fire rescue vessel. This vessel, designed for emergency response in both harbor and offshore open water conditions, will be a game-changer for NPEVFD, enhancing their ability to perform life-saving missions across Baltimore waterways and beyond.

"This grant from the Aegon Transamerica Foundation is more than just financial support; it's a lifeline for our community," said Buddy Staigerwald, president of NPEVFD. "The new rescue vessel will enhance our ability to respond to emergencies quickly and effectively. We are deeply grateful for this support and look forward to our community coming together to achieve our fundraising goals."

The new vessel is expected to benefit the waterways of Baltimore, Harford, Anne Arundel, Kent, and Queen Anne's counties and will strengthen NPEVFD's ability to perform all-hazard responses, including fire suppression, emergency medical services, and water rescue.

"The Aegon Transamerica Foundation is dedicated to supporting initiatives that ensure the safety and well-being of our communities," said Maurice Perkins, president and chair of the Aegon Transamerica Foundation. "The NPEVFD plays a critical role in protecting the Chesapeake Bay area, and we are honored to contribute to their mission. We encourage others to join us in this crucial fundraising effort to equip the department with the tools they need to save lives."

As one of the only local agencies capable of delivering comprehensive maritime fire suppression and rescue services in Baltimore County, NPEVFD's need for a properly equipped fire boat is urgent. The vessel will ensure they can continue their legacy of round-the-clock emergency response, a tradition upheld since the department's founding in 1935.

The Foundation's grant not only represents a significant financial contribution but also a call to action for the community. Additional fundraising efforts are necessary to fully realize the goal of equipping NPEVFD with the state-of-the-art vessel needed to protect and serve the Chesapeake Bay region effectively.

"We call upon our community, partners, and friends to join us in this endeavor," said Staigerwald. "Together, we can ensure that NPEVFD is equipped to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies, protecting lives and property in Baltimore's waterways."

For more information on how to support this fundraising initiative, please visit www.fundfireboat26.org or contact [email protected].

About the Aegon Transamerica Foundation

For more than 30 years, the Aegon Transamerica Foundation has proudly supported nonprofit organizations that help build stronger, more resilient communities in the places where Transamerica employees live and work. The Foundation's charitable contributions are directed at programs that either expand opportunities and capabilities for everyone or equip people with the skills they need to achieve financial security. By investing in initiatives that empower individuals and families, the Foundation is committed to making an enduring positive impact where it matters most—in the lives of those seeking to build brighter futures. Grantmaking decisions by this independent nonprofit are primarily employee-driven through local advisory committees, a robust matching gift program, and other giving campaigns.

For more information, visit www.transamerica.com/why-transamerica/aegon-transamerica-foundation.

About North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department

Founded in 1935, the North Point-Edgemere Volunteer Fire Department provides essential fire, rescue, and emergency medical services to the North Point Peninsula and surrounding areas. With a dedicated team of 70 volunteer members, NPEVFD remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its community through unwavering service and innovative emergency response solutions.

Media inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

