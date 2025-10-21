Celebrating Photographers and the Enduring Power of Human Creativity, VSCO Launches New OOH Campaign, "Make it with VSCO"

Throughout LA and Online, the campaign is a Tribute to Photographers and the Creative Process

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VSCO , the Visual Supply Company and a leading photography platform and creative community, today launched " Make it with VSCO ", an integrated marketing campaign that celebrates photographers, their craft and their creative process. The campaign highlights the many ways photographers are 'making it', amid the rise of AI, rapid technology change and a relentless demand for content.

Make it with VSCO. Every photographer has their own way of making it. Explore how VSCO supports creators at every step.

Through creator-led stories and visuals, the new campaign reintroduces VSCO and honors its origin as a platform where photographers thrive with VSCO's tools, community, and opportunities for work. It features six creators at different stages of their journey, from emerging voices to established professionals, each sharing their path to confident creativity and showcasing their distinctive work and aesthetic.

A Celebration of Photographers and the Creative Community

"To 'make it' as a photographer is to keep going — to create even when no one's watching, to find beauty in the in-between," said Meagan Kirkpatrick, VP of Marketing at VSCO. "This campaign is a love letter to the creative process and celebration of the photographers shaping how we see the world. In LA, that spirit is everywhere — bold, resilient, and constantly reinventing itself, so we're excited to kick it off here."

Launching in Los Angeles this fall, a city synonymous with creativity across entertainment, music, and fashion, the campaign combines physical and digital activations. Through out-of-home billboards, wheatpasted posters, in-person events, and digital storytelling, "Make it with VSCO" is rooted in photography and serves as an anthem encouraging creative pursuits and connection.

The creative community is invited to take part in photo walks, live conversations, workshops, and gatherings to connect offline, learn from each other, and explore new ideas.

Helping Photographers Thrive

"The 'Make it with VSCO' campaign is both a call back to our roots and a commitment to photographers that we are with them every step of the way in their creative process," said Josh Ulm, VP, Brand & Design. "VSCO has made significant investments in recent months to design a comprehensive ecosystem for photographers to create, collaborate, and work."

Founded in 2011, VSCO has evolved from offering Lightroom film presets to becoming a viral sensation and, today, the home for photographers at every stage of their creative journey. VSCO offers a suite of tools, educational resources, and a vibrant community that supports photographers' success. Some recent investments in professional photography resources include:

Canvas: a collaborative AI mood board maker for planning shoots and campaigns.

a collaborative AI mood board maker for planning shoots and campaigns. Capture : a camera app designed with film-based presets and professional tools.

: a camera app designed with film-based presets and professional tools. Workspace : a studio management platform to book clients and scale business.

: a studio management platform to book clients and scale business. The Freelance Photographe r: a platform for education, mentorship, and community.

r: a platform for education, mentorship, and community. AI Lab: a suite of intelligent, high-fidelity editing tools.

With these tools and more, VSCO continues to innovate and aims to serve all photographers. Discover inspiring photographer stories and join in the celebration at vsco.co/try/with-vsco .

About VSCO:

VSCO , the Visual Supply Company, is on a mission to nurture creativity so photographers can make it. The platform provides photographers with the tools, community and exposure they need to grow creatively and professionally. VSCO serves photographers at all levels with a rich and authentic creative environment that drives opportunity, inspiration and connection. Visit vsco.co .

Media Contact:

Niamh Hughes

[email protected]

SOURCE VSCO