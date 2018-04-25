Celebrating Safe Choices In Construction - Safety Week 2018

During Safety Week, construction companies will take the opportunity to thank their employees for their commitment to safety. The week also is a chance to educate, inspire and share best practices on safety. Many companies will conduct safety awareness training activities and demonstrations on jobsites throughout the U.S. and Canada.

"Everyone who comes to work on a construction jobsite makes choices that keeps them and their fellow workers safe," said Matt Walsh co-chairman, The Walsh Group and 2018 Safety Week co-chair. "We want to recognize workers who make the right choice, even when nobody is watching, because it's the right thing to do." Walsh's thoughts are echoed by his co-chair, Chris Traylor, co-president, Traylor Bros., Inc.

"The need to consistently make safe choices permeates every part of our lives. This must become a value that we live both at home and at work. That's why individual choice is the focus of this year's Safety Week," said Traylor. "The choices we make have a tremendous impact on each other and the communities we serve."

To symbolize this year's theme, construction workers, industry leaders and other stakeholders will share why and how they make safe choices on social media. The individual pledges will be aggregated to form a mosaic image, providing a compelling visual demonstration of the collective impact of the workers' commitment to safety on the entire industry.

"We're interested in collecting stories from people across the industry – we want to demonstrate how the shared commitment to safety can help build a stronger safety culture," Traylor said.

Safety Week events are planned for:

Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority (L.A. Metro): Regional Connector project, Los Angeles. Monday, May 7, 11 a.m. PDT, Regional Connector Field Office 432 E Temple St. Los Angeles. L.A. Metro serves as transportation planner and coordinator, designer, builder and operator for one of the country's largest, most populous counties.





Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT): Midtown Express project, Dallas. Monday, May 7, 9 a.m. CDT. TxDOT is responsible for maintaining 80,000 miles of road and for supporting aviation, rail, and public transportation across the state.





Infrastructure Ontario: Etobicoke General Hospital, Toronto. Monday, May 7 at 9 a.m. EDT. Etobicoke General Hospital 101 Humber College Blvd, Etobicoke, ON. Infrastructure Ontario is a Crown agency owned by the Province of Ontario that provides a wide range of services to support the Ontario government's initiatives to modernize and maximize the value of public infrastructure and real estate.





District Department of Transportation: South Capitol Street Corridor project, Washington. Wednesday, May 9, 10 a.m. EDT. The mission of the District of Columbia government's Department of Transportation (DDOT) is to enhance the quality of life for District residents and visitors by ensuring that people, goods, and information move efficiently and safely with minimal adverse impact on residents and the environment.





Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT): Gateway Expressway project, Tampa. Thursday, May 10, 10 a.m. EDT. FDOT manages more than 122,000 highway miles, 20 airports, 31 urban transit systems, 15 seaports, a 2,895-mile railway corridor and two spaceports.

At these events, guest speakers, local dignitaries and executives will speak about the status of their projects and the unifying nature of safety. Other Safety Week activations will be held at many job sites across the country. Additional details on all events, including instructions for media who would like to cover the events, is available at www.constructionsafetyweek.com.

About Safety Week

Safety Week is dedicated to raising the awareness of the construction industry's continuing commitment to eliminating worker injury, and to clearly communicate its dedication to a shared culture of care and concern and the belief that every week must be Safety Week.

Safety Week is sponsored by members of The Construction Industry Safety Initiative (CISI) and the Incident & Injury Free Executive Forum (IIF). Additional support comes from the Alliance Partners, many of which are non-profit associations. For more information, visit www.constructionsafetyweek.com

