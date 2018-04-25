Celebrating Safe Kids Day 2018 Across The U.S.

WASHINGTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Do you have a home fire escape plan that you've practiced with your kids? When was the last time you checked the label on your car seat to make sure your child hasn't outgrown it? Many parents have these kinds of tasks on their To-Do list but just can't find the time to make them a priority. Safe Kids Day offers a perfect opportunity to turn those to-do tasks into actions—and to help keep kids safe.

This spring, families everywhere are participating in Safe Kids Day in their homes and at more than 200 locations across the country. Made possible by the generous support from Johnson & Johnson, FedEx, Nationwide and Tide, these events offer a great opportunity to celebrate children, prevent injuries and save lives.

Create a My High 5 Checklist

In honor of Safe Kids Day, Safe Kids Worldwide is encouraging parents to create a My High 5 checklist with five safety tips they select to do. Of course, everyone has different safety priorities based on the ages and stages of their children, so My High 5 makes it easy to pick the action items that work best for each family.

Find an Event in your Area

Families can also participate in Safe Kids Day by attending one of the many local events. These are fun-filled gatherings with games and activities designed to give parents advice on how to keep their kids safe from preventable injuries. They're designed to engage kids, too, who can discover how to stay safe without even realizing they're learning.

Help Us Keep All Kids Safe by Donating Today

Safe Kids Day is also a time to raise funds for the life-saving efforts of Safe Kids Worldwide, a nonprofit organization working to protect kids from preventable injuries. Preventable injuries, like car crashes, drowning, fire, burns and falls, are the leading killer of kids in the U.S. But by providing support and education to families, Safe Kids Worldwide has helped prevent more than 200,000 of these tragedies from happening.

ABOUT: Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit organization working to protect kids on the road, at home and at play. Preventable injuries are the number one cause of death for children in the United States. Throughout the world, almost one million children die of an injury each year, and almost every one of these tragedies is preventable. Safe Kids works with an extensive network of more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and with partners in more than 30 countries to reduce traffic injuries, drownings, falls, burns, poisonings and more. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by 60 percent. Working together, we can do much more to protect kids. Join our effort at safekids.org.

