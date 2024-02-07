Celebrating Success: Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Honors UniCarriers® Forklift's Premier Club Winners for 2023

News provided by

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 11:00 ET

MARENGO, Ill., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers® Forklift across North, Central and South America, today revealed the winners of its Premier Club Awards for 2023. Each year, the Premier Club program identifies the top 10 UniCarriers Forklift dealers throughout the Americas that embody the brand's core values.

Continue Reading
UniCarriers Forklift 2023 Premier Club
UniCarriers Forklift 2023 Premier Club

Award honorees set a benchmark for excellence, demonstrating remarkable standards that serve as an inspiration to all dealers. Beyond fostering a culture of reliability and professionalism, each awardee surpassed challenging targets, securing a place among the OEM's premier dealerships. Overall, UniCarriers dealers were evaluated based on market penetration, aftermarket parts sales, new equipment sales and overall professionalism.

"It is a privilege to support these honorees," said Niels Tolboom, Director of North America Dealer Sales at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Marengo). "We know this award is based on demanding metrics, so it is incredible to see exceptional dealers across the Americas rigorously commit and excel at representing the UniCarriers Forklift brand."

The following 10 dealers excelled in these fundamental areas and received the respected status as a UniCarriers Premier Club winner for 2023:

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support.
Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts
Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits – UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc.

Also from this source

UniCarriers® Forklift Unveils New Brand Campaign: A Brand You Can Trust

UniCarriers® Forklift Unveils New Brand Campaign: A Brand You Can Trust

UniCarriers® Forklift, part of the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group (Logisnext), today launched its new brand campaign, A Brand You Can Trust, to...
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Launches New UniCarriers® Forklift SCX N2 Series of Electric Stand-Up Counterbalanced Lift Trucks: Revolutionizing Warehouse Efficiency

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Launches New UniCarriers® Forklift SCX N2 Series of Electric Stand-Up Counterbalanced Lift Trucks: Revolutionizing Warehouse Efficiency

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers Forklifts across North, Central and South America, announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Machinery

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.