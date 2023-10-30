Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative: Tsinghua University Highlights Roles of Tsinghua People in Promoting Global Development

The interviews are part of an initiative launched by the Belt and Road Institute of Tsinghua University to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the BRI in 2023. Video released on YouTube highlights a decade of impact delivered by the members of the Tsinghua community, who have played a pivotal role in this transformative global movement through academic exchanges and strengthening critical infrastructure in countries along the BRI.

Zhao Kejin, Professor and Deputy Dean of the School of Social Sciences of Tsinghua University, was among the faculty members who were engaged in the early development of BRI. He and his colleagues participated in meetings organized by relevant ministries and commissions and provided insightful input to the government through reports. In 2017, he joined a team that spearheaded the establishment of the Belt and Road Devos Forum, showcasing China's solutions that address global issues on a world-class platform with the goal of "conveying China's voice and explaining China's policies in the heart of the world's economy."

Shi Zhiqin, Executive Dean of Belt and Road Institute, Tsinghua University, explained the role of the University as a "policy advisor" that undertakes major research and works in collaboration with China's leading think tanks to guide the BRI's strategic development.

"Biases often arise from a lack of understanding, so first-hand information is crucial," said Hu Yu, Professor at the School of Journalism and Communication and Lecturer in Global Competence and Overseas Practice at Tsinghua University. To foster greater mutual understanding between China and other countries, he organized a series of academic and cultural exchanges, aiding both students and University staff in gaining insight into different cultures and societies.

Zheng Hao, a postgraduate student in Civil Engineering, is one of the student representatives who participated in the UN Asia Pacific Youth Exchange Program. She conducted research in the underserved regions of Thailand, an experience that sparked her aspiration to become a "global civil servant".

Cao Fengze, Assistant Director of the Africa Branch at Sinohydro Bureau 11 Co., Ltd. and an alumnus of Tsinghua University, shared the inspirational journey that helped him discover personal values for the global community through his involvement in infrastructure projects across Africa.

Built in commemoration of the 65th anniversary of Sino-Egyptian diplomatic relations in 2021, a tower, soaring 385 meters into the skyline of a new CBD located in Egypt's new capital, stands poised to claim the title of Africa's tallest skyscraper. Zhang Yiqing, a Tsinghua alumnus and General Manager behind the landmark project, explained the design elements that both demonstrate China's expertise in construction and symbolize the enduring bonds between the two nations.

SOURCE Tsinghua University

× Modal title

PRN Top Stories Newsletters Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly! Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.