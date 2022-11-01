CELEBRATING THE 30-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE WORLD'S MOST LOVED CALENDAR

GOLD COAST, Australia, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch 30 years ago, the Australian Firefighters Calendar has donated millions of dollars to Australian charities and has become the world's most popular calendar.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.prnasia.com/mnr/AFC_202210.shtml

(PRNewsfoto/Australian Firefighters Calendar) (PRNewsfoto/Australian Firefighters Calendar)

In recognition of all the hard work and this milestone anniversary, 6 Australian Firefighters were invited to LA by the US media. The firefighters were asked to appear on the Kelly Clarkson Show and were also sought after by popular TV shows NBC's ACCESS Hollywood with Mario Lopez, CBS's Entertainment Tonight and FOX's Good Day LA.

"We were so excited to appear on The Kelly Clarkson Show because it's the biggest talk show in the US. The firefighters could not pack their bags fast enough! It is a great tribute to the work they do to be asked to appear on such popular TV shows" Sherryn Hollioake – Creative Director – Australian Firefighters Calendar

"After 3 years of not being able to travel it was fantastic to be appearing back on a live US TV show again. The last time we visited the US we appeared on the Steve Harvey Show, the Doctors and the TODAY show with Kathie Lee and Hoda. We were really looking forward to connecting with our US fans again. – Crystal Doohan – Media Co-ordinator – Australian Firefighters Calendar.

"As the world has opened up after the travel restrictions the firefighters have been asked to help rebuild Australia's tourism industry. China Airlines have asked the firefighters to represent them in promoting Australia at the upcoming Taipei International Travel Show. The last time we attended this event pre-COVID we helped sell 3000 trips to Australia". – David Rogers - Director - Australia Firefighters Calendar.

To learn more about the background of this year's firefighters and the charity organisations they support please click on the link below. It contains the full 2023 press release, calendar images, behind the scenes videos and the recent US Talk show appearances.

2023 calendar images and full press release

Downloadable BTS 2023 calendar photoshoot

Downloadable US TV appearances

CONTACT INFO

Please tag us in any articles you write or post as it helps us be able to continue donating to these amazing charity organisations. I give you permission to edit video footage to create your own video content for your story. Images not for resale.

Website: www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com

Facebook: @AustralianFirefightersCalendar

Instagram: @australianfirefighterscalendar

If you would like to ask any of the firefighters for an interview for any stories, FB posts or articles, please email the press contact, David Rogers.

If you email David Rogers with a copy of your story or post an article, we would be delighted to send you a 2023 Australian Firefighters Calendar for sharing our story.

If you would like to run a competition giving away our calendars for your readers or fans, please let us know and we will mail the winners of the competition calendars free of charge.

Press Contact – David Rogers

[email protected]

+61 433 148 744

SOURCE Australian Firefighters Calendar