Celebrating The Artistry and Universal Language of the Knot, Cast Launches The Knot Life Collection Designed In Collaboration with Artist Windy Chien

San Francisco-based fine jewelry brand Cast is excited to announce an emboldened new collection in collaboration with artist Windy Chien, Knot Life. Grace meets strength in a woven collection that celebrates the art of the knot, and one woman's ability to bend metal to her will.

The Artist Knot Pendant & Knot Drop Hoops

Windy became fluent in knots in 2016. She embraced the challenge to learn how to make a new knot every day for a year and documented her journey along the way. The Year of Knots went viral and ever since, the San Francisco artist has been celebrated and sought after for her mesmerizing, hand-tied knot sculptures and large-scale installations. Now for the first time, the queen of knots swaps her rope for silver and gold—weaving together a chic, effortless fine jewelry collection reflecting her artistry.

With the introduction of the Knot Life collection, Cast Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer Rachel Skelly partnered with an artist outside of fine jewelry for the first time to bring Windy's macro works into the micro world of jewelry with pieces created using timeless fine materials. The collection launch supports Cast's mission to invite everyone to experience the joy of fine jewelry.

Rachel Skelly explains, "I have followed Windy's knot journey since the beginning and have always been so inspired and enamored with her work and eye. I knew that translating her artistic perspective into the medium of fine jewelry would create something magical."

"I make art depicting knots at a massive scale in order to elevate the practice to the level of fine art," says Chien. "Cast's Knot Life has a similar goal—to elevate the humble knot to an object of awe and beauty, this time by using precious stones and metals."

Knot Life comes together in satin silver and 14 karat gold, woven over high polished rings of rich metal and charcoal jade, a tribute to Chien's love of knotting and her Chinese culture. There's a creative energy radiating off every silhouette.

Knot Life ranges in price from $500 to $3,900 and is currently available for purchase on www.castjewelry.com and in store at the Cast boutique in Marin, CA.

ABOUT CAST

Cast is a place to discover unexpected wonder-filled fine jewelry. Founded in San Francisco and launched in 2021, Cast was created by two friends who wanted to make the experience of shopping for fine jewelry as joyful as wearing it. With Co-Founder Rachel Skelly at the design helm as Chief Creative Officer and Co-Founder and CEO Eric Ryan guiding the path forward, Cast brings to life a new vision for fine jewelry with exclusive pieces designed in partnership with artists from around the world. Together, Skelly and Ryan are on a mission to cast wonder and invite everyone to experience the joy of fine jewelry. Welcome to Cast. Let your treasure hunt begin.

ABOUT WINDY

Following long careers at Apple and as owner of legendary San Francisco music shop Aquarius Records, Windy Chien entered the next phase of her artistic journey with the launch of her art studio in 2015. She now creates bold and yet human, tactile pieces for museums and collectors from around the world. Her art became broadly known with the publication of her 2016 work, The Year of Knots, in which she learned a new knot every day for a year. Each of her ensuing bodies of work explore a single, exquisite knot in search of its ultimate expressive potential. The finished works are minimalist rope sculptures that utilize pattern, repetition, and monumental scale to emphasize the journey of the line. Her work ranges in size from a knot that can fit in the palm of a child's hand to room-sized installations that are sought after by institutions, museums and private collectors alike. Clients include the National Geographic Society, the De Young Museum, the San Francisco MOMA, Nobu Hotels, Google, and the Kering Group, and her work has been covered by Wired, The New York Times and Martha Stewart. Windy lives in San Francisco with her rescued greyhound.

