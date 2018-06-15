Celebrating the Launch of TheChicagoDogs.com - Introducing an All-New Chicago Baseball Team!

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chicago Dogs, a new independent league baseball team, is proud to launch Chicagodogs.com, a new site that captures the team's excitement, designed by Chicagoland web development firm Americaneagle.com.



The Chicago Dogs proudly opened their season in May. The team is based in Rosemont, a Chicagoland suburb located near Des Plaines, IL, headquarters of web developer Americaneagle.com. The team plays its home games at Impact Field, the new 6,300-seat stadium built at the intersection of Balmoral Ave. and Pearl St.

Tim McBride, Chief Marketing and Entertainment Officer at The Chicago Dogs commented, "Americaneagle.com has taken the very basic site we had and made it outstanding. We're proud to share our new website and encourage everyone to take a look and join us for family fun this summer."

Mike Svanascini, President of Americaneagle.com, commented, "As a local company we are excited to launch a website for a new Chicago baseball team. The Chicago Dogs site is designed to create excitement for our city and demonstrates the great things we can do together. We look forward to a continued relationship with The Chicago Dogs as they progress into Phase 2 of their site launch, with additional graphics, interior page content and more features."

The new website, built on WordPress, shares game and stadium information, group outing information and merchandise information. The site boasts a custom calendar, and ticket pages allow users to submit a contact form to show interest in season, group, and single tickets as well as Eight Game Fan Plans. Along with design and development of the new site, Americaneagle.com also conducted keyword research and continues to host the site.

About Americaneagle.com

Americaneagle.com, Inc., founded in 1978, is a leading Web design, development, and hosting company based in Des Plaines, Illinois. Currently, Americaneagle.com employs approximately 400+ professionals in offices throughout the country including Chicago, Boston, Cleveland, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. Some of their 7,000+ clients include Komatsu USA, FASTSIGNS, Stuart Weitzman, WeatherTech.com, and the American Dental Association. For additional information about Americaneagle.com, visit www.americaneagle.com.

