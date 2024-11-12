Celebrating the Roots of Thanksgiving: Meet the Farmers Behind America's Potatoes

From New York to Michigan, These Families Work to Bring Nutritious Potatoes to your Table

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and with it comes some of America's cherished traditions: parades, turkey trots, football games and feasts with our family and friends. This holiday season, Potatoes USA invites Americans to connect with the people who make our traditions (and our favorite recipes) possible. Read on to give thanks and get to know the farmers behind America's favorite vegetable: the potato.

This holiday season, Potatoes USA invites Americans to connect with the farmers who make our favorite recipes possible. Post this Meet a few of America's potato farmers who are working hard to bring delicious, nutritious vegetables to your table just in time for Thanksgiving. Whether growing healthy seeds for other farmers, innovating to develop new potato breeds or working to improve education around health and nutrition, each of these farmers represents the rich heritage and future promise of America’s potato industry, and we are thankful for all their efforts.

Kathy Sponheim – Michael Family Farms, Urbana, Ohio

Michael Family Farms is a family-run business. Fourth-generation farmer Kathy Sponheim works with her dad, brother and husband to run the Ohio Valley farm where her family grows red and white potatoes. The farm is a year-round supplier for the Great Lakes region, providing potatoes that are always fresh and travel fewer miles from farm to table. Kathy is passionate about educating families on healthy eating and the nutritional benefits of potatoes.

"Potatoes are a food kids love," says Kathy, a mother of three. "They're a springboard to other vegetables and help kids eat a diverse diet."

Her favorite family tradition? Hosting a "potato bar" where everyone creates their own dish with unique toppings — a tradition she even incorporated into her wedding. Try this Southwest Baked Potato Bar for a spicy twist on Thanksgiving!

Juan Martinez — JAM Farms, Warden, Washington

Juan Martinez owns JAM Farms with his wife in Washington's Columbia River Basin, which he says has "the best weather pattern in the country." Juan's father has been farming in the region for over 40 years and is known affectionately as the "Potato King" for his years of service to the industry, including chairing the Washington State Potato Commission and even being featured in a commercial for a popular fast food brand.

Juan knew he liked working on the farm with his dad from an early age.

"I am who I am because of my roots," he said. "I come from an immigrant family. My dad migrated here when he was very young … Us Hispanics, we don't give up. We do everything to succeed in life, to find that American dream. Once we find it, it's beautiful, but it's not easy. I remember my dad staying up late, only having one tractor. It was tough. Now he's up to 1,000 acres, and as the farm grew, I grew."

His favorite potato dish to kick off Thanksgiving? Scrambled eggs and diced potatoes with chorizo and homemade refried beans wrapped in a homemade flour tortilla. Feeling inspired? Try these Chimichurri Potato Breakfast Tacos!

Brian Mahany – Mahany Farms, Arkport, New York

At Mahany Farms in the Finger Lakes region, Brian Mahany is focused on innovation in potato breeding, working with Cornell University to develop new chipping varieties with high yields and long shelf lives. Farming on the varied soils of dried lake beds, Brian has embraced the land's natural diversity. He is committed to mentoring the next generation of farmers, sharing his experience and research to make farming accessible and successful for others.

"I want young farmers to see the potential in potatoes," says Brian, who balances his work with a love for the land and family time.

His favorite Thanksgiving tater? Brian bills himself as a "classic mashed potatoes and gravy kind of guy." Want to try a vegetarian-friendly version? White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes with Mushroom Gravy is a crowd-pleaser!

Alison Sklarczyk – Sklarczyk Seed Farm, Johannesburg, Michigan

Sklarczyk Seed Farm isn't an ordinary potato farm. It's a tissue culture lab, built to grow clean, disease-free seed potatoes. Seeds from these potatoes are used at other farms in the U.S. and around the word.

Alison Sklarczyk and her family produce more than 10 million seed potatoes each year in hydroponic greenhouses, which provide a sterile environment to ensure disease-free seed potatoes. The farm uses technology to improve efficiency and make its operations more sustainable, including geothermal and solar energy, energy-efficient lighting fixtures and GPS and sprayer technology to optimize water consumption.

"If we don't take care of the land we have, eventually it won't be here," Allison said. "Anything we can do to improve what we're doing and how we're living, we'll take a stab at it. We live right here on the farm. We're eating, drinking, and living right here. It doesn't make sense not to take care of that."

One of her favorite moments as a farmer? Buying a bag of chips in Chile that turned out to be made from potatoes grown from Sklarczyk Seed Farm seed potatoes!

Why Potatoes? Nutritious, Delicious, and Perfect for Thanksgiving

Potatoes are more than just a delicious staple in your Thanksgiving celebrations. They're also an affordable, nutrient-dense vegetable delivering 3 g of plant-based protein, 2 g of fiber, 27 mg of vitamin C and 620 mg of potassium in a 5.3 oz serving. So, no matter what your holiday plans are, potatoes will give you the energy to make to the most of this holiday season.

For more information on how potatoes can enhance your Thanksgiving meal, visit PotatoesUSA.com

