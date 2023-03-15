CELEBRATION OBSTETRICS & GYNECOLOGY MILESTONE: 25 YEARS OF WOMEN'S HEALTHCARE

CELEBRATION, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology, A Practice Dedicated to Women's Healthcare, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

David A. Marcantel, MD, FACOG Chief Medical Officer

The privately owned medical Practice founded in 1998 by David A. Marcantel, MD, FACOG, now has over 70 employees in 3 locations, serving more than 60,000 women in Central Florida. The roots of this success story go back to Dr. Marcantel's goal to provide patients with the highest level of clinical care and customer service and to remain private to serve patients like they were family. Dr. Marcantel reflects on those early days of practicing medicine. He said, "I remember that first day, March 1998, when we opened our office in a shared space in Downtown Celebration. I prayed the phone would ring and patients would come; it was an anxious time as a small business owner venturing out on my own."

Today, 25 years later, Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology continues to care for the same women they started with. They have seen them from adolescents through fertility, childbirth, and menopause. Dr. Marcantel shares, "Fast forward to today, and we are now delivering the babies of babies we delivered 25 years ago. What an extraordinary gift to continue to care for women through all stages of their life. Over these 25 years, we have held their hands when they were giving birth, and we have held their hands when we have had to share a difficult diagnosis. We sit with every woman through every stage of her life."

"I look forward to the next 25 years and the extraordinary team that makes up our Practice. I am grateful to every patient, colleague, and staff member who has been with me along this remarkable journey. The best is yet to come!" David A. Marcantel, MD, FACOG

Congratulations, Dr. David A. Marcantel and Celebration Obstetrics & Gynecology, on an incredible achievement! The company looks forward to sharing throwbacks, tributes, special events, and exciting new services throughout its 25-year celebration.

