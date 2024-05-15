Celebration of GV's Second Anniversary Listing-GV Anticipates a New Journey

TORONTO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: GV), a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China, today announced the Company celebrated the second anniversary listing on May 8, 2024.

At the second anniversary gala of Visionary's listing, attendees collectively witnessed this special moment and celebrated the remarkable development and achievements of Visionary on this unforgettable evening.

During the celebration, Visionary specifically honored partners and supporters who have made outstanding contributions to its development. Among them, Ms. Zhang Xiaohua was awarded the highest honor of the evening.

Ms. Zhang Xiaohua has been a loyal supporter and active participant of Visionary, and she was awarded the top prize at this celebration—a brand new Farnova Coupe. All the guests at the banquet congratulated her on this achievement.

As a leading technology company, Visionary has made significant progress and breakthroughs over the past two years. In this era full of challenges and opportunities, Visionary has always adhered to the principles of innovation, excellence, and sustainable development. Continuously driving technological innovation and industrial upgrading, Visionary strives to provide customers with higher quality services and products.

The achievements of Visionary are inseparable from the strong support and encouragement of its vast array of partners and stakeholders from various sectors of society. They have collectively built a vibrant and innovative development platform, providing robust support for the growth of the company.

During the celebration, Visionary specially recognized a group of outstanding partners and supporters who have made remarkable contributions to its development. These partners span across multiple fields, including technology, finance, culture, and more. Through collaborative efforts with Visionary, they have jointly propelled the development and expansion of the company.

Meanwhile, Visionary is also filled with confidence and anticipation for the future. In this new journey, Visionary will continue to uphold the principles of innovation, excellence, and collaboration, constantly exploring and innovating to create greater value and contributions for customers and society.

As we celebrate the second anniversary of Visionary's listing, let us join hands and embark on this new journey together, creating a brighter tomorrow together!

About Visionary Holdings Inc.

Visionary Holdings Inc. headquartered in Toronto, Canada, a private education provider with technology of artificial intelligence and life science on the cutting edge, with subsidiaries in Canada and market partners in China. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada through technological innovation so that more people can learn, grow and succeed to their full potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving and will continue to serve both Canadian and international students. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "would," "continue," "should," "may," or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Holdings Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Visionary Holdings Inc.