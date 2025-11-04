Visionary Holdings Inc. Announces Successful Leadership Transition: Elite Governance Team Leads the Way, Standardized Structure Empowers High-Quality Development

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time, USA) on November 3, 2025, Visionary Holdings Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company", NASDAQ: GV) successfully convened the First Meeting of the Fourth Board of Directors. In strict compliance with the Business Corporations Act (Ontario, 1990), Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (USA), NASDAQ Listing Rules, and the relevant provisions of the Company's Bylaws, the meeting was conducted with legitimate convening procedures, qualified participants, and rigorous voting rules. All directors attended the meeting and unanimously adopted all core proposals, with the resolutions being legally valid, laying a solid institutional foundation for the Company's stable operations in the next phase.

As a significant milestone in the Company's development, the meeting completed key deployments for optimizing the governance structure and forming the core team, establishing a professional and efficient collaborative governance ecosystem:

At the Board of Directors level : Mr. William T. Chai was elected Chairman, Mr. Kealey Donald M as Vice Chairman, Mr. Rusheng Wu as Managing Director, and Mr. Jun Huang as Executive Director. Ms. Yongqiu Wang was appointed Company Secretary. The core members possess extensive experience in cross-border corporate compliance governance and profound industry insights, which will provide solid support for the implementation of the Company's core strategies in high-end stem cell aesthetic applications and big health technology.

Establishment of four specialized committees : The meeting formally set up the Audit Committee (Chairman: Mr. William T. Chai, Member: Mr. Rusheng Wu and Ms. Jiena Zhang), Nomination Committee (Chairman: Mr. Rusheng Wu, Member: William T. Chai and Ms. Jiena Zhang), Compensation Committee (Chairman: Mr. Weixing Wang, Member: William T. Chai and Mr. Yi Wang), and Investment Committee (Chairman: Mr. Hezhi Sun, Member: William T. Chai and Mr. Rusheng Wu). With complementary professional backgrounds, the members of each committee will focus on core functions such as financial supervision, talent selection, incentive optimization, and strategic investment, enhancing the scientific nature of decision-making and risk control capabilities, and building a "firewall" for the Company's compliant operations.

In terms of the management team, the meeting appointed a new senior management team with global perspectives and in-depth industry experience: Mr. Xiyong Hou as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr. Jun Huang as Co-Chief Executive Officer (Co-CEO), Mr. Robert Jay LEES as Chief Operating Officer (COO), and Ms. Xiaolan Liu as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Mr. Junfeng Li, Ms. Yan Xu, and Mr. Mengfu Tang were appointed as Vice Presidents (VPs). This team will take the lead in advancing business upgrading, operational quality improvement, and global layout, continuously strengthening the Company's core competitiveness and creating long-term stable returns for shareholders.

To further improve the Company's governance system, the meeting deliberated and adopted the Rules of Procedure for Each Specialized Committee of the Fourth Board of Directors of the Company, Work Rules for the Company Secretary, Job Descriptions for Core Positions of the Board of Directors, and Job Descriptions for the Senior Management Team. These documents clarify the boundaries of powers and responsibilities, standardize operational processes, and provide institutional support for the Company's efficient and collaborative operations. Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Mr. Xiyong Hou, CEO, and Mr. Jun Huang, Co-CEO, will jointly lead key core work, advancing compliance implementation and operational optimization in accordance with established timelines to ensure the orderly and efficient execution of all tasks.

Mr. William T. Chai, the newly elected Chairman, stated: "The new Board of Directors, specialized committees, and management team will always adhere to the bottom line of compliance, take investor interests as the core, and focus on value creation in the core tracks of high-end stem cell aesthetics and big health technology. Through professional governance, we will empower the implementation of strategies, realize the high-quality and sustainable development of the Company, actively promote the upgrading of the industry ecosystem, and continuously create diverse values for shareholders, customers, and society."

In accordance with NASDAQ regulatory requirements, the resolutions and relevant documents of this meeting have been officially disclosed through the "Investor Relations - Board Resolutions" section of the Company's official website within 48 hours after the meeting, and simultaneously submitted to the NASDAQ regulatory information disclosure platform, ensuring that the information disclosure is true, accurate, complete, timely, and fair. Industry insiders pointed out that the governance structure and management team established by the Company this time feature professionalism, collaboration, and global perspectives. This will further consolidate the foundation of compliant operations, strengthen core competitive advantages, inject strong momentum into global market expansion and value enhancement, and is expected to continuously improve market capitalization performance, which is worthy of investors' expectations.

