23 Jan, 2024

CHONGQING, China, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As an indispensable part of Chinese culture, the Spring Festival embodies the spirit of reunion and a promising future. Last year, the United Nations marked the Spring Festival as an official UN holiday. This recognition has extended the appeal of the Chinese-style reunion well beyond China, inviting people worldwide to partake in a unique and vibrant celebration of the Spring Festival.

AEON Supermarket in Malaysia, where Chinese flavors such as MEIJIAN Green Plum Liqueur are popular
Drinking Chinese Green Plum Liqueur and experiencing the Spring Festival reunion
"The Spring Festival holds significance not only for China but also for the global community". This year, the Spring Festival celebration started early in countries such as the United States, France, Singapore, and Malaysia. The streets are alive with New Year parades featuring dragon and lion dances, and the crafting of Spring Festival couplets. Leading supermarkets have also introduced Chinese New Year products. Alongside traditional items like red envelopes, couplets, and lanterns, there's a growing trend for traditional Chinese pastries and the sought-after Meijian green plum liqueur.

Recently, many have opted to start their Spring Festival reunions early, sharing New Year's Eve dinners with Chinese friends, relishing Chinese delicacies and sipping on Chinese plum liqueur, particularly Meijian green plum liqueur. Jie, a Chinese expatriate in France for four years, this year he's already made plans for a Spring Festival's Eve dinner with friends. "On last Spring Festival's Eve, we brought over some sausages, preserved meat, and Meijian green plum liqueur straight from China. They were a big hit, especially the plum liqueur, which has a similar vibe to red wine but packs its own unique flavor. Recently, I noticed that French supermarkets stock a wide array of such goodies. I bought some smoky flavor green plum liqueur, planning to give them a taste of something new this New Year's Eve. After all, diving into delicious food and liqueur is the only way to properly ring in the Spring Festival."

The Spring Festival stands as a universal cultural symbol for Chinese people worldwide, and Meijian green plum liqueur is gaining popularity as the preferred choice for reunion gatherings among Chinese communities worldwide. The broad appreciation for Chinese cuisine, fine liqueur, and cultural traditions mirrors the diverse and inclusive values championed by the United Nations, fostering meaningful cross-cultural exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations around the world.

