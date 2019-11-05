"Celebrations of Life" Campaign Sparks Meaningful Conversation During National Hospice and Palliative Care Month

Throughout the month of November, VITAS will highlight the extraordinary people who play critical roles in the hospice industry, especially the dedicated and committed hospice teams who provide compassionate care to hospice patients each day.

"While the end of life is usually thought of as a time of fear and sadness, our employees routinely go above and beyond to honor and celebrate life with our patients and their families," said Nick Westfall, President and CEO of VITAS Healthcare. "Many people have eye-opening, even life-defining experiences when they first encounter hospice, whether through a loved one's compassionate care, a hospice career or a volunteer opportunity with a hospice provider. By featuring our stories of lives well lived and last wishes honored, we hope to bring much-needed awareness and appreciation for what hospice care can provide."

The "Celebrations of Life" campaign features stories of VITAS teams that made sure patients were able to experience one last fishing excursion, a final baseball game, a daughter's wedding, another daughter's high-school graduation, several thrilling laps around a NASCAR track, a military salute for a 100-year-old veteran, a long overdue visit with a horse and one final trip to the beach.

VITAS is asking individuals to share their personal stories about hospice care on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter during November by using the hashtag #NHPCM. The goal of the campaign is to highlight the positive impact of hospice, create an online conversation that showcases the value of care and spark meaningful dialogue.

National Hospice and Palliative Care Month is observed each November to raise awareness of the high-quality medical care with the emotional and spiritual support that families need most when facing a serious illness or the end of life.

