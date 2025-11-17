VITAS® Healthcare Expands Hospice Care in Florida, Now Serving Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More Florida residents can now choose VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, for their hospice and palliative care needs. On Nov. 14, VITAS began accepting hospice-eligible patient referrals in Pinellas County, ensuring that residents in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Tarpon Springs and surrounding communities have access to expert care close to home.

VITAS Healthcare provides hospice care that goes above and beyond what people expect from end-of-life care. VITAS Healthcare now serves Pinellas County, offering hospice services in 60 of Florida's 67 counties.

"At VITAS, we're committed to improving access to high-quality hospice services for more Florida families," said Mark Hayes, senior vice president of operations for VITAS. "We value the trust that our patients and families place in our care. We're proud to bring the same compassionate support that VITAS is known for across Florida to this new region."

Founded in South Florida nearly 50 years ago, VITAS is the most available and most chosen provider of hospice and palliative care in the Sunshine State. Today, VITAS delivers compassionate care wherever patients call home, serving 60 of the state's 67 counties and reaching 86% of Florida's total population.

With its recent expansions into Pasco and Pinellas counties, VITAS proudly serves Florida's west-central coast, ensuring continuity of care for patients and their families in close partnership with local healthcare providers. The company also began serving Marion County in May 2025.

VITAS hospice care in Pinellas County offers:

Around-the-clock access to clinical care support

Individualized care plans based on each patient's goals and values

High-acuity care options for patients with complex needs

Broad access to medications through an open formulary

Delivery and setup of home medical equipment for smooth transitions from hospital to home

Last year, VITAS served more than 52,000 hospice patients across Florida, delivering over 5.2 million days of care. Today, the organization cares for more than 15,000 patients daily and employs over 6,000 professionals statewide. With Florida's senior population now representing 22% of all residents, VITAS remains dedicated to expanding access to timely, compassionate hospice care for those who need it most.

Download the VITAS Healthcare mobile app to submit secure, one-touch referrals and explore interactive hospice eligibility guidelines, educational resources, VITAS locations and more. Seamless referrals are also available 24/7/265 at VITAS.com/refer or by calling 800.93.VITAS.

Learn more about end-of-life care services, explore rewarding careers and find volunteer opportunities at VITAS.com.

About VITAS® Healthcare

VITAS Healthcare is the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care. For almost 50 years, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) has delivered compassionate hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, the company operates 59 service areas across 15 states (Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS cares for more than 22,000 patients daily, primarily wherever they call home, as well as in its inpatient hospice settings and through partnerships with hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities. With a team of nearly 12,000 employees, VITAS was named a 2025 Top Workplace in Healthcare. Visit www.vitas.com.

