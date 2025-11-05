Celebree School Opens New Location in Estero, Florida

New Early Childhood Education Preschool Offers Nurturing, Curriculum-Based Care for Children Ages Six Weeks Through Age 5

ESTERO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a national leader in early childhood education providing infant and toddler care, preschool, and pre-kindergarten programs, proudly announces the opening of its newest location in Estero, Florida. Located at 10351 Corkscrew Commons Drive, Celebree School of Estero provides a customized curriculum that supports the physical, social, emotional, and academic development of each child while meeting Florida's early education standards.

The new school is owned and operated by Karen Callahan and Dr. Tracy Bowden, two local entrepreneurs dedicated to helping children and families thrive. Dr. Bowden brings over 30 years of experience as a pediatric dentist, where he has focused on nurturing children's well-being through compassionate care. Karen Callahan, a former fifth-grade teacher and real estate professional, has long been passionate about early education and child development. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise and heart to their new venture—creating a safe, engaging, and enriching environment where children can develop a lifelong love of learning.

"We are thrilled to welcome Estero families into a school designed to nurture children at every stage of development," said Karen Callahan, Co-Owner of Celebree School of Estero. "These early years are when curiosity, confidence, and a love of learning take root, and we're proud to create an environment where children can grow, explore, and thrive."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, founded on the belief that success in early childhood development comes from both exceptional curriculum and meaningful connection that extends beyond the classroom. Each Celebree School builds a village of parents, children, and educators dedicated to supporting the whole child and the whole family, while providing curriculum-based care that prepares children for kindergarten and beyond.

At the heart of Celebree's approach is The Creative Curriculum® by Teaching Strategies, a nationally recognized, research-based program trusted by educators for decades. This curriculum encourages exploration, creativity, and critical thinking through hands-on learning experiences, ensuring children build a strong foundation for future academic and personal success.

With a 30-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 5 years old with unique curriculum designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are welcome to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're proud to welcome Karen and Dr. Bowden into the Celebree family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "Their dedication to children, families, and the community perfectly reflects our mission to Grow People Big and Small™, and we look forward to seeing Estero families flourish with the support of their passionate team."

Celebree School of Estero is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit Celebree.com/estero-fl or call (239) 310-0002 opt.2.

