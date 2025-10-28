Celebree School Honored with Prestigious OnCon Icon Top 50 Marketing Team Award

Leading National Early Childhood Education Franchise Recognized for Its Innovative, Impact-Driven Marketing Team

BALTIMORE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education offering infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, celebrates the prestigious recognition of being named one of the Top 50 Marketing Teams by the OnCon Icon Awards. The annual awards celebrate the most exceptional organizations and teams across the globe for their leadership, innovation, and lasting industry impact.

Behind the Recognition

We tell a story that resonates with parents, educators, and entrepreneurs who believe in making a difference. Post this

Through peer and community voting, teams are nominated based on the significant impact they've made on either their own organization or within the broader industry. Criteria includes their contribution to their professional community through thought leadership, how they drive innovation, and their demonstration of exceptional leadership.

"This award is more than a recognition of great marketing; it's a reflection of a team that deeply believes in the power of our mission," said Richard Huffman, CEO of Celebree School. "Every campaign, every story, and every touchpoint our marketing team creates is centered on one goal: helping children, families, and franchisees grow. Their creativity and vision have been instrumental in shaping Celebree into the nationally recognized brand it is today."

Celebree School's dedication to excellence, innovative practices, and leadership in early childhood education has set the brand apart as a top performing team. The marketing team has played a pivotal role in the brand's national expansion, leveraging digital strategy, community engagement, and data-driven storytelling to amplify awareness and franchise development both on the local and national level.

"Our team's strength lies in its purpose-driven creativity," said Laura Rice, Chief Marketing Officer at Celebree School. "We tell a story that resonates with parents, educators, and entrepreneurs who believe in making a difference. This recognition reinforces that our work is not only inspiring growth but helping families and communities across the country connect with the heart of what Celebree stands for."

To view the full list of OnCon Icon Awards winners, please visit https://www.onconferences.com/awards.

Expanding a Mission of Growth Nationwide

Celebree School is continuing its national expansion efforts and is currently seeking qualified and engaged individuals for single and multi-unit opportunities to bring quality childhood education to their communities.

To learn more about Celebree School franchising opportunities, visit https://www.celebree.com/franchising.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. In 2024, Celebree School's founder, Richard Huffman, launched a new parent company called Huffman Family Brands, merging Celebree affiliated concepts under one multi-brand company structure. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About OnConferences

OnConferences is a leading organization that connects top professionals across various industries, promoting collaboration, innovation, and thought leadership. Through conferences, awards, and networking opportunities, OnConferences provides a platform for executives and organizations to exchange insights, fostering growth and development within their respective fields.

