Celebrities Call on Students to Shock the Culture of Cruelty and Eliminate Hate, Discrimination, Bullying

NEW YORK CITY, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 10, STOMP Out Bullying will host Culture Shock, a livestream event with Nick Cannon, Logan Browning, J.J. Totah, and Sarah McBride. Culture Shock serves as the launch event for National Culture Week, a new annual campaign to authentically engage young people, encourage them to take a hard look at society today and commit to ending hatred, discrimination and bullying.
Students will be encouraged to embrace the diversity that's all around them and truly see people for who they are. Middle and high school students from across the country and around the world will be in attendance both in-person and via livestream. STOMP Out Bullying will debut its new PSA #SeeMe featuring Olympic Gold Medalist and recent Dancing With the Stars winner, Laurie Hernandez.
WHAT: STOMP Out Bullying's National Culture Week & #SeeMe PSA Launch
WHO:
- Nick Cannon, MTV's Wild 'n Out (moderator)
- Ross Ellis, CEO & Founder, STOMP Out Bullying
- Logan Browning, Netflix's Dear White People (panelist)
- J.J. Totah, NBC's Champions (panelist)
- Sarah McBride, LGBTQ Activist (panelist)
- and U.S. and international middle and high schools students (in-person by videolink)
WHEN: Tuesday, April 10, 2018
10:30 AM - Media Arrive - camera crew set up
11:00 AM - Program begins
12:00 PM - On Stage Photo Ops
12:15 PM - Nick Cannon & Celebs TV interviews (Backstage)
WHERE: The Manhattan Center, 311 West 34th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues
VIDEO NEWS FOOTAGE ACCESS LINK: Post Event Video News Access Site
About STOMP Out Bullying™
Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality.
It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns. For more information visit www.stompoutbullying.org.
