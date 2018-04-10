Celebrities Call on Students to Shock the Culture of Cruelty and Eliminate Hate, Discrimination, Bullying

Students will be encouraged to embrace the diversity that's all around them and truly see people for who they are. Middle and high school students from across the country and around the world will be in attendance both in-person and via livestream. STOMP Out Bullying will debut its new PSA #SeeMe featuring Olympic Gold Medalist and recent Dancing With the Stars winner, Laurie Hernandez.

WHAT: STOMP Out Bullying's National Culture Week & #SeeMe PSA Launch

WHO:

Nick Cannon, MTV's Wild 'n Out (moderator)

Ross Ellis , CEO & Founder, STOMP Out Bullying

, CEO & Founder, STOMP Out Bullying Logan Browning , Netflix's Dear White People (panelist)

, Netflix's Dear White People (panelist) J.J. Totah, NBC's Champions (panelist)

Sarah McBride , LGBTQ Activist (panelist)

, LGBTQ Activist (panelist) and U.S. and international middle and high schools students (in-person by videolink)

WHEN: Tuesday, April 10, 2018

10:30 AM - Media Arrive - camera crew set up

11:00 AM - Program begins

12:00 PM - On Stage Photo Ops

12:15 PM - Nick Cannon & Celebs TV interviews (Backstage)

WHERE: The Manhattan Center, 311 West 34th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues

VIDEO NEWS FOOTAGE ACCESS LINK: Post Event Video News Access Site

About STOMP Out Bullying™

Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ is the leading national nonprofit dedicated to changing the culture for all students. It works to reduce and prevent bullying, cyberbullying, and other digital abuse, educates against homophobia, LGBTQ discrimination, racism and hatred, and deters violence in schools, online and in communities across the country. In this diverse world, STOMP Out Bullying promotes civility, inclusion and equality.

It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying, as well as educating kids and teens in school and online. It provides help for those in need and at risk of suicide, and raises awareness through peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns. For more information visit www.stompoutbullying.org.

