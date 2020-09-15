Celebrities Join American Lung Association's #Act4Impact Livestream Benefit to Address Impact of COVID-19 in most affected communities
Celebrity lineup including Jimmy Fallon, Vivica A. Fox, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, announced for Sept. 26 event, bringing entertainment and health together to spotlight ongoing healthcare disparities during pandemic
Sep 15, 2020, 09:45 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Lung Association announced their celebrity lineup for #Act4Impact, a livestream fundraising benefit hosted by Queen Latifah on September 26. Funds raised will go towards the American Lung Association's efforts to defeat COVID-19 and decrease health disparities by supporting and safeguarding lung health, particularly in underserved communities.
Bringing together today's most recognizable stars live from their homes, the two-hour event will feature musical performances, comedy sketches, and surprise and delight moments. The event will also channel the voices of scientists, frontline healthcare workers and people impacted by the virus.
The growing list of celebrities, entertainment talent, and musicians confirmed to participate include:
- Jimmy Fallon – Comedian, actor, television host, writer, and producer
- Vivica A. Fox - Actress, producer and television host.
- Katherine McPhee – Actress, singer, and songwriter
- Keke Palmer - Actress, singer, and television personality
- Questlove - musician and music journalist
- Gabrielle Union - Actress, voice artist, activist, and author
- Dwyane Wade - Former professional basketball player
"I'm so excited to have some of my closest friends involved in this exclusive event," says Queen Latifah. "We'll be raising money to support for those who have been impacted most by COVID-19 while also bringing a bit of heart, fun and laughter into homes across the nation."
As coronavirus spreads deeper across America, the pandemic has shined a spotlight on the health disparities within our most underserved populations. Reports and studies from across the nation show the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting and killing people in Black and Brown communities.
The national livestream benefit will encourage viewers to contribute to the Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative, which is addressing disparities in COVID-19 testing, providing masks and access to vaccines in underserved communities, developing critical plans on how to prevent future pandemics, and funding critical research. As part of its initiative, the American Lung Association will also deliver resources to the public, help frontline healthcare workers with COVID-19 education, and advocate at the state and federal level to end ongoing health disparities.
The #Act4Impact livestream event is nationally presented by CVS Health and benefits the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative. Learn more about #Act4Impact and how you can tune in at Lung.org/Act4Impact.
About the American Lung Association
The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org.
About COVID-19 Action Initiative
Guided by its three main pillars of research, education and advocacy, the American Lung Association established the COVID-19 Action Initiative committing $25M to end COVID-19 and defend against future respiratory viruses. Since the inception of the initiative, the organization has built a foundation by expanding COVID-19 research, funding awards and grants for preventative research, vaccines, and antivirals, as well as providing pilot grants to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 on patients with chronic lung disease.
