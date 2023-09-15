Celebrities Join Northern Tool + Equipment to Honor Trade Workers

News provided by

Northern Tool + Equipment

15 Sep, 2023, 09:03 ET

September 15 is National Tradesmen Day

BURNSVILLE, Minn., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is National Tradesmen Day, and a new video from Northern Tool + Equipment is honoring the men and women in the trades who make our country strong. The video shows some notable celebrities, along with Northern Tool + Equipment team members and shop class instructors, celebrating the thousands of tradespeople employed across America.

Happy National Tradesmen Day from Northern Tool + Equipment
"Tradespeople make our country run, and we wanted to take the time to honor them for all of the hard work they put in every day," CEO Suresh Krishna said. "They don't always get the thanks they deserve, and, with some well-known supporters, we're excited to show them just how much we appreciate them with this video."

Video participants include NASCAR legend Richard Petty, The Ramones bassist CJ Ramone, YouTube automotive expert Dylan McCool, Motocross celebrity Ronnie Renner, Sons of Speed's Billy Lane, Jackyl lead singer Jesse James Dupree and many more.

Northern Tool + Equipment is also committed to addressing the skilled trades labor shortage through its Tools for the Trades™ program. They partner with local schools, students and instructors to get them the proper equipment to grow trades learning options and the experiences to fuel interest in the trades for the next generation.

For more information, please contact Ashley Hommer at [email protected].

About Northern Tool + Equipment:
Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. With a passion for serving their communities and helping to fill the trades labor shortage, the company's Tools for the Trades™ program donates high-quality tools directly into school classrooms, helping teachers show students the value of working in the trades. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook (@northerntool), Instagram (@northern_tool), Twitter (@northerntool), YouTube and Pinterest.

Media Contact: Ashley Hommer
Phone Number: 651-247-3212
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.northerntool.com/

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment

