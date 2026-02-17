Northern Tool + Equipment is Revving it Up with Monster Jam® Truck Appearance at Norfolk Store

The store event includes an exclusive deal for Norfolk-area customers to receive two free Monster Jam® event tickets

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is bringing the high-octane excitement of Monster Jam ® to the Norfolk community. On Thursday, March 5, customers will have the chance to experience the thrill-seeking adrenaline firsthand as a legendary Monster Jam® truck will be stationed outside of Northern Tool + Equipment, along with a Monster Jam crew member.

Northern Tool + Equipment Welcomes Legendary Monster Jam ® Truck

Truck Thursday, March 5 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.

2330 Mercury Blvd., Ste A Hampton, VA 23666

Northern Tool + Equipment is also giving away two free Monster Jam event certificates (while supplies last) at their 2330 Mercury Blvd., Ste A location in Hampton to customers who purchase $100 or more in-store.

"Power, performance and quality! That's what Northern Tool + Equipment and Monster Jam® have in common. And we're thrilled to offer an exclusive opportunity for our Norfolk-area customers to get two tickets to attend an upcoming Monster Jam event," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment.

The family-friendly event will take place outdoors or in a trailer on site, depending on the weather, and is open to the public. Additional details can be found here .

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

