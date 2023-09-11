Celebrity Cosmetic Dentist & NewBeauty Top Doctor Victoria Veytsman, DDS Five Pillar Approach to Dentistry

News provided by

NewBeauty

11 Sep, 2023, 10:12 ET

Her specialized approach creates harmony and symmetry, bringing beauty to the entire face.

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reframing the way we approach the smile, general and cosmetic dentist Dr. Victoria Veytsman provides expert smile makeovers, full mouth reconstruction and anti-aging dentistry with a focus on dentofacial aesthetics. Her specialized approach creates harmony and symmetry, bringing beauty to the entire face.

Continue Reading
NewBeauty Top Doctor, Dr. Victoria Veytsman
NewBeauty Top Doctor, Dr. Victoria Veytsman

A featured makeover dentist in the media, Dr. Veytsman became a NewBeauty Top Doctor in 2015 and continues to be featured in national and international publications, and has been highlighted on countless well-known media outlets for her outstanding results and professional patient care.

With practices in both Manhattan, NY and Beverly Hills, CA, she has been counted on from coast to coast as an essential glam squad member for celebrities, professional organizations and loyal patients alike since 2005. "We are a boutique practice and intentionally keep our daily volume low so we can give patients our undivided attention," Dr. Veytsman says. The exclusive practice maintains a standard of five key pillars of care that encompass the physical, emotional, and aesthetic heights of a new smile and sets Dr. Veytsman apart.

Dr. V's Five Pillars:

  1. Dr. Veytsman prioritizes the health and wellness of the oral microbiome, which she considers the doorway to overall health.
  2. A bespoke, artistic approach enhances the overall transformative impact of an improved smile that is in harmony with the rest of the face using color, shapes, and smile design.
  3. Dr. Veytsman's methodology reverses the clock, providing overall anti-aging benefits that can even substitute a facelift.
  4. the power of the mental-to-dental connection is a priority, as every member of her team knows the life-changing transformation a new smile can provide.
  5. Her practice focuses on the empowering of women, providing smile makeovers that often address the effects of trauma, eating disorders, or illness.

Learn more about Dr. Veytsman and her general, cosmetic and restorative dental services by visiting veytsmandds.com or NewBeauty.  

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:
As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.
Contact Information:
info@newbeauty.com

SOURCE NewBeauty

Also from this source

New Jersey Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Wise Named NewBeauty Top Doctor for 8th Consecutive Year

NewBeauty Launches "Beauty for All" Initiative Highlighting Diversity and Inclusivity in Aesthetics

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.