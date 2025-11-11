CELEBRITY CRUISES IS OFFERING MORE WAYS TO EXPLORE THE CARIBBEAN, ASIA AND SOUTH AMERICA WITH UNFORGETTABLE 2027-2028 VACATIONS

Highlights of the 2027-2028 Caribbean, Winter Asia and South America seasons include:

Guests can enjoy Celebrity Cruises' first-ever dedicated Grand Turk itineraries in the Caribbean.

Once-in-a-lifetime experiences await with four sailings through the Panama Canal on Celebrity Ascent.

Guests can discover more of Asia with 123 opportunities to explore destinations for more than 10 hours.

On Celebrity Solstice, an overnight stay in Hong Kong on New Year's Eve will offer an unforgettable way to ring in 2028.

an overnight stay in Hong Kong on New Year's Eve will offer an unforgettable way to ring in 2028. 14-night sailings on Celebrity Equinox will bring guests to 17 destinations across seven countries in South America and Antarctica.

Eight ships sailing from four Florida ports will take guests on elevated escapes in the Caribbean

Experience paradise with Celebrity Cruises 2027 and 2028 itineraries in the Caribbean. Eight ships will sail to 65 destinations, bringing guests to some of the best beaches in the world with stunning landscapes, and endless opportunities to restore and explore.

Year-round, seven-night sailings on Celebrity Beyond from Miami and Fort Lauderdale include the chance for guests to experience Celebrity's first dedicated program to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos; visit Perfect Day at CocoCay; or explore Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao. Guests can unwind at Royal Caribbean Group's award-winning private island destination that combines the best of beachside bliss and sun-soaked excitement, or stroll through Curacao's colorfully quaint capital city Willemstad, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

On Celebrity Ascent, guests can enjoy 10- to 14-night sailings in the Southern Caribbean with more sailings than ever before through the historic Panama Canal and to destinations like Antigua, St. Lucia and Barbados.

Celebrity Xcel will once again immerse guests in the Caribbean both on and off the ship with seven-night sailings throughout the eastern and western Caribbean. On land, guests will unwind on Grand Cayman's famous Seven Mile Beach, St. Thomas' Magens Bay, or St. Kitts' Cockleshell Bay. While at sea, guests can take destinations with them and enjoy local cuisine, entertainment and activities inspired by the ports they visit at The Bazaar.

Also from Fort Lauderdale, guests can indulge in the vibrant cultures and flavors of the ABC Islands, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, and Mexico with six- and eight-night sailings aboard Celebrity Silhouette. For those seeking extended escapes, Celebrity Eclipse offers nine- to twelve-night journeys filled with sun-soaked adventure.

Guests can find weekend getaways from Fort Lauderdale on Celebrity Reflection, which continues to offer three- and four-night sailings year-round to Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bimini, Nassau, and Key West — perfect for a quick recharge in the Caribbean.

Celebrity Cruises sailing options span Florida's coasts, with Celebrity Apex returning to Port Canaveral and Celebrity Constellation departing from Tampa, both offering seven-night voyages to Key West and The Bahamas.

Experience the magic of Asia with sailings to 49 destinations across seven countries

From Indonesia to Singapore, experience coastal serenity and urban sophistication on Celebrity Solstice and Celebrity Millennium itineraries through Southern Asia, visiting 49 destinations across seven countries.

12-night sailings on the recently modernized Celebrity Solstice will offer fresh views for a front-row seat to breathtaking destinations like Bali, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia as the all-new Sunset Park transforms the top deck of the ship. On land, relax and sunbathe at Nai Harn Beach with the finest sand and cleanest water or enjoy the lively, bustling beach of Patong Beach with its street markets and shopping.

123 port days of more than 10 hours, and overnight stays in Bangkok, Thailand; Benoa, Bali, Indonesia; Hanoi, Vietnam; Hong Kong, China; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Penang, Malaysia; and Phuket, Thailand offer even more time to explore these culturally diverse destinations. Guests can savor bustling night markets in Thailand or enjoy the cities' famous nightlife, visit the Temple of Literature and watch the sun set behind the limestone cliffs in Hanoi. On an overnight in Hong Kong on New Year's Eve, guests can watch the fireworks and ring in 2028 by the Victoria Harbour skyline.

Discover bucket-list worthy trips to South America and Antarctica

From November 2027 to February 2028, 14-night itineraries on Celebrity Equinox will bring guests to 17 destinations across seven countries, filled with vibrant festivals, outdoor activities, and once-in-a-lifetime destinations.

Guests can take in breathtaking landscapes – from the dramatic cliffs and diverse ecosystems of Chilean Fjords to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Iguazu Falls. In Patagonia, visit penguin colonies, take scenic hikes through dense forests, or go whale watching. Guests will sail around Cape Horn – where the Atlantic meets the Pacific – and take in the glaciers and wildlife at Tierra del Fuego National Park at the southernmost tip of the South American mainland.

On land, guests will delight in the unique flavors of South America, from Patagonian-style barbecue, Chilean seafood and ceviche to Uruguayan staples like dulce de leche. While back on board, they can enjoy the award-winning service and amenities that Celebrity is famous for.

On Sale Dates

November 11, 2025: Caribbean

December 10, 2025: Winter 2027 and 2028 Asia and South America

