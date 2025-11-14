YOUR HAPPY PLACE HAS ARRIVED - CELEBRITY XCEL OFFICIALLY SETS SAIL: FLAGSHIP

"With each new ship, we raise the bar for the ultimate vacation experience – and Celebrity Xcel stands in a class of her own," said Jason Liberty, chairman and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. "With innovative design, elevated style, and signature hospitality, Celebrity Xcel's arrival sets a new standard for the industry and adds to our collection of experiences that turn the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations."

"Celebrity Xcel was thoughtfully designed with our guests in mind to be the happy place of vacationers globally," said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises. "From the seven new spaces guests will experience, to the innovative Xcel Dream Makers program, where our guests played a direct role in shaping the ship's features, Celebrity Xcel lives up to her name in every way."

On Celebrity Xcel, guests will find endless new ways to restore and explore:

Unlike anything at sea, a transformational experience that erases the line between ship and shore at The Bazaar. Each day, the three-story space will transform, introducing new ways for guests to immerse themselves in the destinations called on throughout their sailing. The Bazaar blends guests' onboard and in-port experiences in an elevated, authentic and unique way through food, activities and live music. Guests will find two distinct, destination-inspired dining venues - Mosaic and Spice Cafe, The Market featuring local artisan products, four destination-inspired festivals specific to each itinerary, and unforgettable entertainment.

Each day, the three-story space will transform, introducing new ways for guests to immerse themselves in the destinations called on throughout their sailing. The Bazaar blends guests' onboard and in-port experiences in an elevated, authentic and unique way through food, activities and live music. Guests will find two distinct, destination-inspired dining venues - Mosaic and Spice Cafe, The Market featuring local artisan products, four destination-inspired festivals specific to each itinerary, and unforgettable entertainment. With panoramic ocean views and a vibrant setting, Bora will transport guests to the Mediterranean coast. The rooftop restaurant will transition from day to night, offering the perfect setting for guests to enjoy a lively brunch or an intimate dinner. By day, Bora's upbeat, boozy brunch will serve Mediterranean-inspired classics alongside brunch favorites, and customizable Bloody Marys with over-the-top garnishes at the best Bloody Mary bar at sea. At night, Bora's chef-led tableside dining preparations and dishes designed to share set an intimate mood for dinner, as a backdrop of Greek ballads and Italian love songs round out an unforgettable evening.

will transport guests to the Mediterranean coast. The rooftop restaurant will transition from day to night, offering the perfect setting for guests to enjoy a lively brunch or an intimate dinner. By day, Bora's upbeat, boozy brunch will serve Mediterranean-inspired classics alongside brunch favorites, and customizable Bloody Marys with over-the-top garnishes at the best Bloody Mary bar at sea. At night, Bora's chef-led tableside dining preparations and dishes designed to share set an intimate mood for dinner, as a backdrop of Greek ballads and Italian love songs round out an unforgettable evening. The Celebrity Pool Club sets a new standard for all-day, all-night poolside experiences. Guests will never want to leave their sunbed thanks to the new pool valet offering poolside chilled towels, card games, sunscreen and storage for personal items; and a contemporary rooftop design offering increased shading. Guests can also choose to go VIP for the day with enhanced private cabanas complete with dedicated service.

sets a new standard for all-day, all-night poolside experiences. Guests will never want to leave their sunbed thanks to the new pool valet offering poolside chilled towels, card games, sunscreen and storage for personal items; and a contemporary rooftop design offering increased shading. Guests can also choose to go VIP for the day with enhanced private cabanas complete with dedicated service. An all-day, all-night vibrant games room glittered with neon lights, Attic at The Club is an adult-oriented games lounge. Open 24/7, guests will enjoy the nostalgia of retro games like Pac-Man, NBA Showtime, Golden Tee and more. Activities including pool, darts, foosball and shuffleboard will invite guests to make memories with friends, old and new.

is an adult-oriented games lounge. Open 24/7, guests will enjoy the nostalgia of retro games like Pac-Man, NBA Showtime, Golden Tee and more. Activities including pool, darts, foosball and shuffleboard will invite guests to make memories with friends, old and new. Celebrity Cruises' first-ever Celebrity Flagship store is part museum, part interactive retail experience, while celebrating all things Celebrity. Guests will find interactive screens with trivia questions and insider facts, historical artifacts, and vintage collectibles. A wide range of customizable items can be engraved, embroidered or printed, such as water bottles, cocktail kits, keychains, caps, and robes. Plus, Celebrity Flagship will stock one-of-a-kind Celebrity products only available on Celebrity Xcel .

store is part museum, part interactive retail experience, while celebrating all things Celebrity. Guests will find interactive screens with trivia questions and insider facts, historical artifacts, and vintage collectibles. A wide range of customizable items can be engraved, embroidered or printed, such as water bottles, cocktail kits, keychains, caps, and robes. Plus, Celebrity Flagship will stock one-of-a-kind Celebrity products only available on . Guests can unwind with more ways to restore than ever before at Celebrity's most expansive spa yet. The Spa on Celebrity Xcel will feature Celebrity's first-ever Hydra Room , the newest of eight therapeutic experiences in the Thermal Suite, which invites guests to indulge in a water-focused wellness experience, meticulously crafted to rejuvenate both body and mind. Spa goers can also soak up their daily dose of sunshine at The Spa's new outdoor Vitamin D Deck , offering sweeping views from the front of the ship where guests can enjoy the restorative ocean breeze from stylish seating, while complimentary non-alcoholic beverages keep them cool and refreshed.

will feature Celebrity's first-ever , the newest of eight therapeutic experiences in the Thermal Suite, which invites guests to indulge in a water-focused wellness experience, meticulously crafted to rejuvenate both body and mind. Spa goers can also soak up their daily dose of sunshine at The Spa's new outdoor , offering sweeping views from the front of the ship where guests can enjoy the restorative ocean breeze from stylish seating, while complimentary non-alcoholic beverages keep them cool and refreshed. Plus, Celebrity's most expansive entertainment offering to date will offer more variety and more performers delivering endless entertainment options all day long. With three unforgettable new shows in The Theatre, two new interactive shows in The Club, immersive new dance parties, exciting new activities, live music and unexpected surprises throughout the day, guests will find entertainment options to match every mood.

All these new experiences were finalized by the Xcel Dream Makers, a global community of vacationers who tested, tried, and voted on the new experiences to feature onboard Xcel. Dream Makers made key decisions across culinary, interior design and entertainment.

Celebrity Xcel is sailing her inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between The Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. In Summer 2026, Celebrity Xcel will set sail on her inaugural European season where guests can immerse themselves in the Mediterranean like never before on seven-to 11-night journeys out of Barcelona and Athens, including all-new overnight stays in Madeira, Portugal.

For more information and to book a sailing with Celebrity Cruises, visit www.celebrity.com, call Celebrity Cruises at 1-800-CELEBRITY or contact a trusted travel advisor.

About Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises delivers an elevated premium vacation experience across their fleet of ocean and river ships traveling to over 300 destinations across more than 70 countries spanning all seven continents. Uniquely offering the intimate feel and thoughtful service of small ships, with the variety and excitement of bigger ones – guests can explore the world or get away from it for a little while. With every detail elevated beyond expectations, guests will never want to vacation any other way. An industry pioneer for more than 35 years, each Celebrity vacation offers experiences you won't find anywhere else.

Celebrity Cruises is headquartered in Miami and is part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). Visit www.celebritycruises.com for more information, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises

21 % more press release views with Request a Demo