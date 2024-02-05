Celebrity Golf Association: Tee Off with Legends: Super Celebrity Shootout Vegas 2024

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Final preparations are underway for this week's Super Celebrity Shootout golf tournament in Las Vegas, co-hosted by Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes and Hall of Famer Charles Woodson and presented by leading construction firm RMG Erectors & Constructors, the event's main sponsor.

Event attendees will experience two days of NFL Legends, award-winning golf, top-notch entertainment, and celebrity competition, including opportunities to mingle with business leaders, celebrities, sports stars, and VIP guests for the inaugural event. Amateurs will team up with celebrities for the one-day challenge, followed by a three-hole celebrity shootout with celebrity guests.

The event benefits two non-profits that are supported by Holmes and Woodson. Founded in 2020 by Super Bowl XLIII MVP Santonio Holmes Jr. and mental health professional Jimmie Vincent MS, 10 All In is a Florida-based nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth. The goal of Grant A Gift Autism Foundation – Ackerman Center, which is supported by Woodson, is to provide comprehensive clinical services, resources, education, research, and advocacy for individuals and families living with autism and other neurodevelopmental conditions.

Super Celebrity Shootout guests will stay at host hotel Circa Resort and Casino, located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Circa's pulsating energy and unrivaled glamour serves as an ideal backdrop for the event's parties with dazzling sleek modern design and opulent amenities that redefine the Las Vegas experience. Inspired by Las Vegas' founding fathers, Legacy Club Rooftop Cocktails overlooks the city on Circa's 60th floor, delivering an elegant rooftop club lounge with a panoramic view of the Downtown skyline.

The Celebrity Pro-Am Golf Tournament will take place at Bear's Best Las Vegas, which is a unique golf course made up of 18 holes hand selected by Jack Nicklaus from his 270 designs worldwide. This high-end daily fee Las Vegas golf course includes manicured bent grass greens, challenging designs, and immaculate fairway/tee complexes.

