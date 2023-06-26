Celebrity Hairstylist Johnny Wright Announces His Multi-City Naturally You Tour in New Orleans During Essence Festival

Inspired by his book "Natural & Curly Hair for Dummies," Johnny Wright will be in a city near you!

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmy-nominated celebrity hairstylist, motivational speaker, Johnny Wright is thrilled to announce his upcoming 11-city Naturally You Tour, inspired by his bestselling book "Natural and Curly Hair for Dummies." Johnny will make the official announcement during the Essence Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, July 1st, alongside his premiere partner MYAVANA at their Hair Lab in the Ernest Morial Convention Center. The tour will officially kick-off on Friday July 7, 2023, in Chicago, Il, Johnny Wright's beloved hometown. For the complete tour schedule and updates, please visit our website at www.johnny-wright.com .

The Naturally You Tour isn't just another book reading, nor is it just another book signing. The tour aims to provide a safe, informative, and celebratory space for people of all backgrounds to come together, share their stories, connect with one another, and heal by dispelling conscious and unconscious biases about how they look, feel, and move about the world.

The tour will consist of panel discussions featuring some of the country's leading hair experts, thought leaders, and industry visionaries. With a focus on diversity and inclusion, this tour is designed to empower attendees to embrace their natural beauty and promote self-love and acceptance. Whether a naturalista or not, Johnny invites all races, genders, and backgrounds to join him on this exciting journey of self-discovery and transformation.

"The 'Naturally You' tour is not just about embracing our natural beauty, it's about dismantling the harmful 'isms' that have plagued our society for far too long," said Johnny Wright. "It's time to heal from colorism, racism, and lookism, and this tour is a movement towards that goal. I can't wait to connect with my fellow sisters and brothers and share what it truly means to be Naturally YOU."

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy an engaging cocktail hour, mix & mingle, all the while exploring Johnny's curated vendor's row, featuring hair, beauty and lifestyle brands he loves. It's an excellent opportunity for attendees and vendors alike to connect, sell their products, while having a fun and exciting experience.

The premiere partner of the "Naturally You" tour is powered by MYAVANA , a groundbreaking black female founded and run beauty tech company that pioneered scientific intelligence hair analysis, that uses AI technology to analyze your unique hair type, texture, and condition to establish your unique Hair ID. In addition to its revolutionary hair strand analysis Myavana prescribes personalized product recommendations to address your unique hair care and styling goals eliminating the guesswork and stress out of caring for textured hair, potentially revolutionizing how women will make hair product purchasing decisions going forward.

During the tour MYAVANA will be inviting attendees to stop by their Hair Lab to experience its new HairAI™ technology, get 1:1 consultation with healthy hair experts, and receive personalized product recommendations to conquer hair challenges and achieve hair goals. Candace Mitchell Harris, the founder & CEO, and Johnny's longtime friend and colleague are thrilled to bring MYAVANA's technology and on-site hair consultations to tour attendees.

"Partnering with Johnny on the Naturally You Tour is in alignment with MYAVANA's core values of acceptance, pride, self-love, and striving for excellence - all of which are things we face in our personal hair journeys as we're evolving to become our authentic selves," said Candace Mitchell Harris. "We are excited for everyone to experience a cultural and spiritual awakening through this tour by connecting through the hair and life stories that bond us and learn all about the science, technology, and luxury of healthy hair."

Additional Naturally You tour sponsor includes Naturalistas World's 1st Natural Hair Fashion Doll, available at mass retailers including Walmart, Target, and Amazon. More sponsors to be announced.

The Naturally You Tour is here to empower, inspire, motivate, and most of all, nurture a true sense of pride and confidence to be Naturally You!

To hit the ground running, Johnny's kicking his tour off in his hometown of Chicago, and will be hitting cities nationwide to include Philadelphia, LA, Houston, NYC, Atlanta, Charlotte, Miami, Martha's Vineyard, and Washington, D.C. Although created with naturalistas in mind, it is 100% open to all, regardless of background or hair type. So, if you want to catch him and get a chance to know more about his book and learn more about how Myavana is revolutionizing the hair care industry, keep an eye out for his appearances in a city near you, visit www.johnny-wright.com .

About Johnny Wright

A celebrity hairstylist with over 30 years of experience, Johnny Wright worked his way through Chicago and then Los Angeles before spending 8 years as Michelle Obama's personal hairstylist during the Obama Administration. Since 2019, he's worked as Tamron Hall's key hairstylist on her Emmy-Award-winning eponymous daytime talk show and most recently co-starred in "To Catch a Beautician" with Tamar Braxton on Vh1. You'll also see his work on celebrities like Queen Latifah, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Cross, Angela Rye, and Samira Wiley. Over his career, he has served in many roles, such as creative director for SoftSheen Carson for L'Oreal and ambassador for many brands, made appearances on HSN and other networks, and received multiple industry awards. Johnny's unique success is owed in part to years of welcoming all hair textures and types to his chair, master styling skills and precision cutting techniques as well as his passion for education, business ingenuity, and infectious upbeat personality.

About MYAVANA

MYAVANA is a Black female-led, beauty technology company that provides scientific-based, personalized hair care guidance using AI technology and data-driven recommendations. Myavana has created an innovative ecosystem of consumers, product manufacturers, salons, retailers, and distributors to lead the digital transformation of the hair industry globally. Coined by Marie Claire Magazine as the "The Next Big Thing In Beauty", MYAVANA is the first AI system to recognize textured, multicultural hair, with over 5 billion hair strands analyzed. Their recommendation methodology is scientifically proven for all hair challenges and hair care needs and is trusted by some of the biggest brands, including Sephora, Unilever, and Amazon. MYAVANA was engineered by Computer Scientist Candace Mitchell Harris and has been featured by Forbes, TechCrunch, Inc. Magazine, Buzzfeed, Black Enterprise, CNN, CNBC, ESSENCE, EBONY, BET, WWD, MSNBC, Naturally Curly, The Real, and Business Insider. For more information, visit MYAVANA.com .

