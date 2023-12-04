Celebrity Hairstylist Johnny Wright's Naturally You Tour Makes Final 2023 Stop at Art Basel Miami Beach with an Exhibit and Artist Talk

UNTANGLED: Combing through the Roots of Black Hair

Presented by Celebrity Hairstylist Johnny Wright



Curated by Jarvis DuBois & Gia Harewood

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful Naturally You summer tour, Emmy-nominated celebrity hairstylist and motivational speaker, Johnny Wright makes his final tour stop (of 2023) at Art Basel Miami Beach, with an art exhibition titled UNTANGLED: Combing through the Roots of Black Hair, December 7th & 8th. The event kicks off with an VIP opening reception on Wednesday, the 6th, from 4-7 pm at the renowned Goodtime Hotel, located at 601 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, Fla. 33139.

My Place Behind the Mask, 2019 by Delta Martin - Image courtesy of the artist and Galerie Myrtis.

Inspired by his bestselling book Natural and Curly Hair for Dummies, Johnny imagined a book tour that wasn't like any other or book signing. The tour provided a safe, informative, and celebratory space for people of all backgrounds to come together, share their stories, connect with one another, and heal by dispelling conscious and unconscious biases about how they look, feel, and move about the world.

With a focus on diversity and inclusion, the Naturally You tour was designed to empower attendees to embrace their natural beauty and promote self-love and acceptance. Now, bringing the tour full circle at Art Basel Miami Beach, an exhibit made possible by Myavana and Carol's Daughter, will feature art by a dynamic group of artists who "celebrate the ultimate freedom and pride that is Black hair."

For Black individuals, hair is more than aesthetics; according to the Co-curator Gia Harewood, "it is a vital element of self-expression and identity. Historically, it has been a source of pain, shame, celebration, and revolution. Each strand carries personal stories and political weight rooted in ancestral legacies." UNTANGLED seeks to unravel this complexity through an artistic lens.

The exhibit will feature an Artists Talk on Thursday, December 7th from 2pm-4pm, moderated by Johnny Wright. Then on Friday, December 8th, a live hair activation and panel discussion from 4pm-5:15pm by Carol's Daughter. The on-stage moment will feature product giveaways, as well as a show stopping live hair demo from statement hair artist, Naeemah Lafond. Immediately following the on-stage demonstration, Johnny Wright and Naeemah Lafond will join Liliahn Majeed, Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, North America, L'Oréal Groupe for a conversation to explore the artistry and impact of natural hair.

Join us for an exploration of the multifaceted world of Black hair during this year's Art Basel Miami Beach. UNTANGLED is not merely an exhibition; it is a celebration of resilience, beauty, and cultural pride. Don't miss the chance to engage with this powerful showcase and be part of the conversation surrounding the significance of Black hair.

About Naturally You Tour:

The Naturally You Tour is a groundbreaking series of events, created by celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright, inspired by his bestselling book "Natural and Curly Hair for Dummies. The Naturally You Tour, is dedicated to celebrating and exploring the beauty, diversity, and significance of natural hair within the Black community. Through exhibitions, talks, and interactive experiences, the tour aims to foster a sense of pride and empowerment while dismantling societal norms surrounding Black hair. For more information, visit https://www.naturallyyoutour.com/.

About MYAVANA

MYAVANA is a Black female-led, beauty technology company that provides scientific-based, personalized hair care guidance using AI technology and data-driven recommendations. Myavana has created an innovative ecosystem of consumers, product manufacturers, salons, retailers, and distributors to lead the digital transformation of the hair industry globally. Coined by Marie Claire Magazine as the "The Next Big Thing In Beauty," MYAVANA is the first AI system to recognize textured, multicultural hair, with over 5 billion hair strands analyzed. Their recommended methodology is scientifically proven for all hair challenges and hair care needs and is trusted by some of the biggest brands, including Sephora, Unilever, and Amazon. MYAVANA was engineered by Computer Scientist Candace Mitchell Harris and has been featured by Forbes, TechCrunch, Inc. Magazine, Buzzfeed, Black Enterprise, CNN, CNBC, ESSENCE, EBONY, BET, WWD, MSNBC, Naturally Curly, The Real, and Business Insider. For more information, visit MYAVANA.com.

About Carol's Daughter

In 1993, encouraged by my mother, Carol, I began creating high-quality products made with love in my Brooklyn kitchen. As family and friends experienced how these products transformed their hair and skin, I knew that I was onto something good. I needed a name for my company, so I made a list of everything I was and everything I wanted to be, and I realized that the most special thing that I am is Lisa, Carol's Daughter. Lisa Price, Carol's Daughter Founder.

For media Inquiries

Michelle A. Pascal

MAP Unlimited PR

[email protected]

917-715-3659

SOURCE Johnny Wright