Celebrity Mom Tia Mowry-Hardrict Celebrates National Honey Month with Tips and Tricks to Transform Any Morning

An activity that Tia recommends for people on-the-go is meal prepping, therefore, she loves to make No Bake Honey Oatmeal Energy Bites before a busy week. This tasty recipe provides a delicious take on a breakfast classic and ensures that the whole family can fuel up before tackling their day. For those who prefer to prepare their meals in the morning, Tia incorporates honey in her Crunchy Honey-Yogurt Breakfast Parfait . This quick and easy recipe takes only minutes to make but is sure to impress a hungry family, even on the busiest of days.

"As a working mom, I'm always trying to incorporate natural ingredients in easy recipes—which often come together as I'm running around the house after my two little ones," said Tia Mowry-Hardrict. "I love using honey because it's an easy way to add natural flavor to everything from smoothies to overnight oats –and there's no better time to enjoy it than during National Honey Month!"

Since Tia's schedule varies each day, she's created simple advice to make mornings more manageable—no matter what the day entails:

I love using the time after I put the kids to bed to prep for the next morning. Even taking 15 minutes to make overnight oats with almond milk, Greek yogurt, honey and blueberries makes my A.M. so much simpler—especially if both Cory and I have to be on set!

Some mornings devolve into organized chaos—we've all been there! When I need fuel fast, I love to make a smoothie that comes together in minutes. I combine honey, almond milk, peanut butter and my favorite fruits in a blender —it's a great way to get a delicious and nutritious meal with minimal work.

As an actor, my schedule can be all over the place—so I'm a big fan of packing breakfast snacks for on-the-go! I love making breakfast bites with oats, honey and peanut butter that I can throw in a container for munching while I'm en route to set or on a break between takes.

I have two kids and one hungry husband, so the pantry is a frequently-visited place in our home. To ensure that it's always organized, I take five minutes in the evening to reorganize and make sure that everything is in the right place, as well as take stock of my pantry staple supplies like honey and nut butters. This saves me so much time when I'm scrambling to make breakfast or looking for the right ingredients while cooking or baking.

For more information about Tia Mowry-Hardrict and how to celebrate National Honey Month with her favorite honey-inspired hacks, visit https://www.honey.com/blog/celebrity-mom-tia-mowry-hardrict-shows-how-just-a-drizzle-of-honey-can-revamp-any-morning-during-national-honey-month-and-beyond and follow #JustADrizzleOfHoney on Instagram.

About Tia Mowry-Hardrict

Tia Mowry-Hardrict has been in the public eye for over 20 years, gaining initial fame in her teens starring opposite her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, in the hit comedy Sister Sister. Her work on the series won her two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series, and three Kids Choice Awards for Favorite Television Actress. Tia is the host of her own Cooking Channel series Tia Mowry at Home and she is currently starring in the Netflix show Family Reunion. When not cooking and acting, she spends time in Los Angeles with her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, her son Cree Taylor and her daughter Cairo Tiahna.

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jessica Schindler: jessica@nhb.org, (303) 776-2337

Kylie Banks: kylie.banks@porternovelli.org, (813) 841-6054

SOURCE National Honey Board

Related Links

https://www.honey.com

