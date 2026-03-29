CELEBRITY STYLIST AND CULTURAL TASTEMAKER SCOT LOUIE CURATES TREND COLLECTION FOR SHEIN

A Curated Edit for Spring/Summer '26 Explores Seven Style-Defining Trends

LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHEIN, the global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, is teaming up with cultural tastemaker and celebrity stylist Scot Louie to bring the season's most exciting spring trends: Mermaidcore, Quiet Luxe, Elevated Athleisure, Boho Chic, Y3K, Preppy Rebel and Poetcore. Known for shaping how the modern generation approaches personal style across fashion, beauty, and digital culture, Louie brings a distinct, perspective-driven approach to the collaboration.

The result is a versatile edit that merges SHEIN's on-trend accessibility with Scot Louie's ability to decode emerging movements and translate them into expressive, wearable style. The collection edit spans seven key style trends:

Mermaidcore: Shimmer season has arrived. Iridescent fabrics, fluid draping, and pearlescent finishes bring an ethereal glow to spring dressing.

Quiet Luxe: Understated never looked so good. Tailored shapes, neutral palettes, and polished essentials that let impeccable style do the talking.

Elevated Athleisure: Comfort, but make it fashion. Sleek sets and versatile pieces that move effortlessly from off-duty mornings to on-the-go afternoons.

Boho Chic: Free-spirited with a modern twist. Flowing silhouettes and intricate details channel wanderlust energy that never goes out of style.

Y3K: The future is now, and it's dressed to impress. Metallic finishes, sculpted silhouettes, and statement-making details push fashion into a new millennium.

Preppy Rebel: Classic goes bold. Structured blazers, crisp shirts, and unexpected proportions flip collegiate style on its head.

Poetcore: Romance, reimagined. Billowing sleeves, delicate ruffles, and vintage-inspired silhouettes embrace an era of deep expression.

"For me, style is about how you express who you are without saying a word," says Scot Louie. "My SHEIN collection is rooted in that idea. Whether you lean romantic, minimal, or bold, I wanted to create a range that lets people explore different sides of themselves. Spring is always a reset moment, and this is about giving people the tools to show up how they want to be seen."

Extending beyond the collection, Louie brings his perspective directly to his audience through an exclusive virtual styling series with SHEIN where he breaks down the inspiration behind each trend, shares his approach to building a look, and offers insight into how personal style evolves in real time. Fans of Scot Louie can find his styling series across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

The SHEIN x Scot Louie collection is available now at SHEIN.com. Search "LOUIE20" on SHEIN.com to shop your favorite from the collection. Fans are invited to share their favorite styled looks on social media by tagging @shein_us and using the hashtag #SHEINxScotLouie.

About SHEIN

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN is committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN, visit www.sheingroup.com.

SOURCE SHEIN