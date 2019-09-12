Celebrity Supporters Join Feeding America® To Share How And Why They Take Action To Help End Hunger In The US

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, and its Entertainment Council members have joined together in a new video for Hunger Action Day. The new video shares how and why they are taking action throughout the organization's national campaign, Hunger Action Month®, to fight against hunger in America.

The video features Camila Alves McConaughey, David Arquette, Ryan Eggold, Shanola Hampton, Leighton Meester, Liev Schreiber, and Darby Stanchfield, who speak from the heart and share personal experiences and their reasons for wanting to help end hunger across the United States.

In keeping with this year's Hunger Action Month theme of "we can end hunger one helping at a time," when asked how and why they support Feeding America, supporters shared the following:

volunteers "because one in 8 people in faces hunger." "So many of us take for granted the fact that we have food on our table," said Ryan Eggold .

shared her own experience: "Hunger is an issue I am passionate about because, growing up, my family was affected by food insecurity." "As a child, I was on food assistance…so I really want to be there for anybody who needs help," said David Arquette .

shared her plans for Hunger Action Month: "I am going to be donating, and I am going to be serving families in need in my community." Darby Stanchfield volunteers because "it's an incredibly fulfilling way to give back to my community."

"We thank our Entertainment Council members for sharing these powerful messages," said Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. "Hunger affects tens of millions of Americans and we have the power to do something about that so that our neighbors, classmates and friends don't have to worry about where their next meal will come from. We invite everyone to share how they are taking action this month to help end hunger in America."

In addition to participating in the video, Entertainment Council members routinely volunteer at Feeding America member food banks and meal programs and support the cause by spreading the word to their followers on social media. Feeding America is hosting celebrity volunteer events in New York and Los Angeles this month to raise awareness about the issue of hunger in America.

This year's campaign seeks 40,000 actions from the public – a volunteer shift, a social media post, a donation – that will end hunger one helping at a time. Supporters across the country are called to join Feeding America this month because "Every Action Counts." Some ways to get involved include:

Find your local food bank and volunteer in your community

Donate to Feeding America or your local food bank

Post about how you're planning to help and tag @FeedingAmerica, #HungerActionMonth, and #EveryActionCounts

To learn more about ways you can get involved for Hunger Action Month, please visit HungerActionMonth.org.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

