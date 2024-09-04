Feeding America urges bold, collective action in face of increase in food insecurity

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of people living in food insecure households in the United States in 2023 increased to 47 million, including nearly 14 million children, according to a report released today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. This is an increase from 44 million, including 13 million children, from the previous year and the highest rate and number of individuals and children since 2014.

"Today, the USDA released data showing that food insecurity in the United States increased by 6% in 2023. We must not accept that 1 in 7 people, including 1 in 5 children, experience food insecurity in the wealthiest nation in the world," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America CEO. "These numbers confirm what we have been seeing at food banks, pantries, and meal programs and what we have been hearing from people across the country who are confronted with the high prices of essentials like groceries and housing."

The increase in food insecurity reinforces what the Feeding America network reports seeing in its food bank pulse survey data. Responding food banks report continued need with around 80% of responding food banks reported seeing demand for food assistance increase or stay the same in June 2024 compared to June 2023. This includes around 65% of responding food banks that reported seeing an increase in the number of neighbors served. In 2023, the Feeding America network of food banks distributed more than 5.3 billion meals to neighbors facing hunger.

"Hardworking community members experience food insecurity in every county or parish in this country and, perhaps surprisingly to some, they often remain optimistic about the future," said Babineaux-Fontenot. "Their optimism brings me hope. Feeding America's Elevating Voices: Insights Report will be released on September 10, and it will show that people experiencing food insecurity want the same things we all want for ourselves—dignity; access to fresh, healthy food; improved health; and genuine opportunity for financial well-being."

The report comes during Hunger Action Month, a time when Feeding America calls on everyone to take action to end hunger.

"I know we can greatly reduce hunger in America by standing shoulder-to-shoulder with neighbors facing hunger and harnessing our collective power," said Babineaux-Fontenot. "We have done this before, and we can do it again. To build a food secure future for America, we must unite behind strong, common-sense policies that support families and federal nutrition programs and we must champion community organizations across the country that are working to break cycles that perpetuate hunger."

According to the USDA report:

Geographically, food insecurity in 2023 was higher in rural areas (16.1%), cities (16.7%), and in the South (16.0%), though food insecurity rose compared to 2022 at a relatively greater rate among people living in suburbs (+13%) and in the West (+17%).





Food insecurity in single-parent households remained high in 2023. Food insecurity among members of households with children led by a single female rose from almost 34% in 2022 to almost 36% in 2023, or 1 in 3 individuals. Food insecurity among members of households with children led by a single male rose from 22% to 23%, or 1 in 4 individuals.





In 2023, 37% of people experiencing food insecurity may have been ineligible for federal programs. Even though income is inversely related to food insecurity, many of the people who experience food insecurity have income above the federal poverty line. In 2023, this amounts to more than 14.5 million people who had difficulty making ends meet but also had an income level that was too high to qualify for most federal food assistance benefits. For people in this situation, the charitable food system can be a critical support.





Food insecurity remains elevated for Black, white, and Latino individuals. However, food insecurity rates continue to be higher for and disproportionately impact people of color, showing the effect of racial disparities on communities. Both Black and Latino individuals experienced a food insecurity rate of more than 22% and were 2.2 times more likely to face hunger than white individuals.

"America is full of kind, generous people who do not stand by idly in the presence of hunger," said Babineaux-Fontenot. "We take action. Given the data released by the USDA today, we are all in the presence of hunger, seen or unseen, and the time to act is now."

