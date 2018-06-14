Celegence and ArisGlobal Partner on RIMS and IDMP Business Process-as-a-Service Offering

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523994/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg )



"Celegence's leadership team, with a combined experience of over 25-years within the pharma industry and 15 years in Regulatory Affairs, make them an obvious choice for preferred partner status with ArisGlobal," commented Manish Varma, Chief Strategy Officer of ArisGlobal. "They have a strong and proven record of both product and service delivery and are certified in the delivery of our solutions."

Celegence has successfully supported ArisGlobal by providing LifeSphere IDMP and LifeSphere RIMS-related business services to two of the top five global pharmaceutical companies over the past year. One of these customers conducted a proof-of-concept for LifeSphere IDMP, leveraging Celegence's expertise in IDMP requirements and data management for iteration 1 of the guideline.

The partnership between ArisGlobal and Celegence also means that life sciences companies can start to leverage the business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) model for Regulatory Affairs operations. For companies in the industry who wish to leverage this model, Celegence will provide not only the business services related to IDMP or RIMS data management, but also manage the underlying ArisGlobal technology. This strategic offering will help the industry reduce investment in terms of both time and cost while increasing transparency with business-service-related performance metrics.

As the preferred partner of ArisGlobal, Celegence will also join the company's Regulatory Industry Standard Practice (ISP) board. In this role, Celegence champions its customers' business requirements for consideration in the product roadmap. This working relationship allows both Celegence and ArisGlobal to better serve both existing and future customers.

"Through our partnership, Celegence is able to provide the life sciences industry with streamlined processes and a cost efficient model that enables our customer to reduce the burden of managing multiple vendors, ongoing maintenance and fiscal challenges. Clients can focus on what matters most and continue to maintain compliance," said Sonia Veluchamy, Chief Executive Officer of Celegence.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs, and bring new products to market. Our cognitive technology platform, LifeSphere, integrates machine learning capabilities to automate all core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India and Japan. Visit arisglobal.com, or follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter

About Celegence

Celegence helps Life Sciences companies navigate complex global regulatory requirements by providing consulting services and solutions dedicated to Regulatory Affairs. Our depth of experience and an extensive delivery capability allows Regulatory Affairs teams to operate more efficiently, reduce cost, and improve compliance. For more information, visit http://www.celegence.com.

SOURCE ArisGlobal