Celent report reveals Equisoft's leading position in LATAM with most new Policy Administration System implementations

Equisoft Inc.

21 Feb, 2024, 09:05 ET

MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading provider of digital business solutions for the insurance and wealth industries, has won the most Policy Administration System (PAS) deals in Latin America among vendors reviewed by Celent for their report on deal trends. The "Latin America Life Policy Administration Systems Deal Trends, 2023 Edition" report offers a comprehensive overview of the vendor scene, based on data from 22 life insurance PAS vendors who underwent a detailed Request for Information (RFI) process.

Celent report reveals Equisoft's leading position in LATAM with most new Policy Administration System implementations (CNW Group/Equisoft Inc.)
"Conducting thorough vendor due diligence demands a deep understanding of the solution providers available and their offerings. This report serves as a valuable tool for life insurers looking to refine their vendor evaluation and selection process," commented Fabio Sarrico, Insurance Analyst – LATAM & EMEA at Celent.

The report provides insights into the recent demand for PAS modernization among Latin American insurers, aligning with insurers' priorities of improved customer experienced, growth, digital acceleration, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance.

"Our success in winning a substantial portion of new PAS implementations in the region is a testament to our position as a leader in the industry," said Mauricio Monroy, Vice President, LATAM and Spain at Equisoft. "With 30 years of industry expertise, we strive to remain a trusted partner for life insurers seeking reliable solutions, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled support."

Key findings in the report reveal a growing adoption of cloud-based solutions, emphasis on customer-centricity, and the use of advanced technologies like AI for data conversion, reflecting the region's evolving insurance landscape.

Download the report: https://hubs.li/Q02lztqj0 

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 278 of the world's leading financial institutions, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship solutions include SaaS policy administration, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and multicultural team of experts based in North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information, please visit www.equisoft.com.

Equisoft amplía su presencia global con la apertura de nueva sede en el Caribe

Equisoft's Global Presence Expands with the Opening of New Office in the Caribbean

