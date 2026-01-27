Celera Semiconductor Appoints Analog Industry Veteran Bruno Kranzen to its Board of Directors

— Kranzen's experience brings the customer's perspective to Celera Semi —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celera Semiconductor, the leading analog IC supplier using AI to slash the cost and time to develop and supply analog ICs, has appointed Bruno Kranzen to its Board of Directors.

"Bruno has an impressive career starting in design and rising to lead ever larger businesses at companies such as National Semiconductor, Maxim Integrated and Analog Devices. His experience developing relationships with top global customers and building organizations to serve them will be invaluable to Celera," said Pat Brockett, Celera Semiconductor's CEO.

"I thoroughly enjoyed the years I spent building deep customer relationships and supplying critical analog parts," said Bruno Kranzen. "There is now explosive growth in the need for custom analog parts across many applications. Celera's AI driven design methodology and world-class supply chain are required to address these needs. I am excited to work with Celera to take analog parts supply to the next level and bring custom analog to all customers."

Kranzen recently retired as senior vice president leading Analog Devices data center and consumer businesses. Prior to that, he held senior design and business management positions at Zilog, National Semiconductor, Fairchild Semiconductor, and Maxim Integrated.

About Celera Semiconductor

Celera Semiconductor is redefining the future of analog IC design. Using software acceleration based on its patented Nesto™ technology – the industry's first library of digital twins of analog functions. Celera Semiconductor is the first to offer full-custom or standard products in a fraction of the time of traditional semiconductor companies. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Celera partners with world-class supply chain players to deliver high-performance, cost-efficient analog solutions at unprecedented speed. Maverick Silicon is the major investor in Celera.

For more information, visit www.celerasemi.com

About Maverick Silicon

Maverick Silicon is an investment adviser focused on private semiconductor growth companies and related opportunities. This includes a focus on companies designing or producing chips, hardware, software or processes that accelerate or enable the performance of the broader infrastructure stack underlying artificial intelligence. Maverick Silicon is a division of Maverick Capital, a global $10B asset manager.

For more information, visit www.mavericksilicon.com/

