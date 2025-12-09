Celera Semiconductor Welcomes Industry Veteran Paul MacMillan as Vice President of Manufacturing Operations, Supply Chain and Quality

— Celera Semi expands management team to support rapid production ramp —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celera Semiconductor, the leading analog IC supplier using AI to slash the cost and time to develop and supply analog ICs, has appointed Paul MacMillan to manage its supply chain and quality organizations.

MacMillan will focus on building a world-class manufacturing capability to ensure rapid and reliable delivery of new analog ICs for Celera Semi's growing customer base.

"We are ramping production hard through 2026 and for years to come," said Celera Semi's CEO Pat Brockett. "I have seen Paul build and manage world class supply chains and quality organizations before. We are thrilled to have him in this critical role."

MacMillan added, "Celera's AI design automation platform is opening the doors for all our customers to get the exact analog ICs they want, fast. Our world-class supply partners which include Vanguard International Semiconductor and the ASE group ensure that our customers will be receiving high quality products at a competitive price and with the most responsive service in the industry."

Paul MacMillan holds a BSEE degree, and he initially worked in test development and product engineering at Motorola (now Freescale) and Telcom (now Microchip). Paul built and ran the supply chain at Summit Micro (now Qualcomm) from zero to supplying millions of ICs to the smart phone, consumer and networking industries.

About Celera Semiconductor

Celera Semiconductor is redefining the future of analog IC design. Using software acceleration based on its patented Nesto™ technology – the industry's first library of digital twins of analog functions— Celera Semiconductor is the first to offer full-custom or standard products in a fraction of the time of traditional semiconductor companies. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Celera partners with world-class supply chain players to deliver high-performance, cost-efficient analog solutions at unprecedented speed. Maverick Silicon is the major investor in Celera.

For more information, visit www.celerasemi.com

About Maverick Silicon

Maverick Silicon is an investment adviser focused on private semiconductor growth companies and related opportunities. This includes a focus on companies designing or producing chips, hardware, software or processes that accelerate or enable the performance of the broader infrastructure stack underlying artificial intelligence. Maverick Silicon is a division of Maverick Capital, a global $10B asset manager.

For more information, visit www.mavericksilicon.com/

SOURCE Celera Semiconductor