Industry Veteran Dr. Helen Song Joins Celera Semiconductor to Lead Product Design

— Celera Semi expands management team to support rapid growth —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celera Semiconductor, the analog industry leader using AI to automate the entire product development flow, today announced that Dr. Helen Song has joined the company as vice president of Product Design. Most recently, Helen was general manager of the Analog Design and Technology Product Group at MediaTek, leading a large global organization spearheading the definition and development of leading-edge semiconductor IPs, chipsets, advanced package/PCB designs, and system-level total solutions for internal and external customers in multiple markets.

"I am excited to join Celera to lead the team expanding the availability of customized analog solutions to our customers," said Dr. Song. "Demand is growing very fast, and we are expanding to stay ahead of it. We are revolutionizing this industry."

"Our automation platform provides us a 10X engineering productivity advantage. We need talented engineers to use it, improve it and expand our IP base, delivering rapid innovation to our customers," said Calum MacRae, Celera's founder and CTO. "Dr. Song is the perfect leader for our product development team. We are excited to have her join Celera Semiconductor."

Dr. Song has extensive experience building high-performance product development teams. She began her career at National Semiconductor, rapidly expanding into management roles at National Semiconductor/Texas Instruments and Qualcomm before joining MediaTek. Dr. Song has 40+ granted and pending patents. She holds a PhD of Science from Tsinghua University and an MSEE from Virginia Tech.

About Celera Semiconductor

Celera Semiconductor is redefining the future of analog IC design. Using software acceleration based on its patented Nesto™ technology – the industry's first library of digital twins of analog functions— Celera Semiconductor is the first to offer full-custom or standard products in a fraction of the time of traditional semiconductor companies. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Celera partners with world-class supply chain players to deliver high-performance, cost-efficient analog solutions at unprecedented speed. Maverick Silicon is the major investor in Celera.

For more information, visit www.celerasemi.com

About Maverick Silicon

Maverick Silicon is an investment adviser focused on private semiconductor growth companies and related opportunities. This includes a focus on companies designing or producing chips, hardware, software or processes that accelerate or enable the performance of the broader infrastructure stack underlying artificial intelligence. Maverick Silicon is a division of Maverick Capital, a global $10B asset manager.

For more information, visit www.mavericksilicon.com/

