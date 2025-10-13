Celerant Marks 26 Years of Retail Innovation and Global Growth

From geo-fencing to full digital engagement, Celerant continues to bridge in-store and online retail experiences while expanding internationally.



ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerant Technology, a leader in retail software and eCommerce solutions, celebrates 26 years of helping retailers grow through innovation and partnership. What began as a single point-of-sale platform has evolved into one of the most comprehensive retail ecosystems- connecting stores, customers, and digital channels across six countries.

From geo-fencing to full digital engagement, Celerant continues to bridge in-store and online retail experiences while expanding internationally.

Following the acquisition of UK-based Saledock, Celerant has unified its global teams and systems, setting the stage for its most transformative product releases yet. The company's technology refactoring and new digital marketing capabilities are redefining how retailers operate and engage customers, both online and in-store.

"Our mission has always been to help retailers run stronger businesses, no matter where or how they sell," said Ian Goldman, President & CEO of Celerant. "Today, that means building technology that doesn't just support the transaction, but drives engagement before, during, and after the sale. Whether through geo-fencing that brings shoppers into the store or digital campaigns managed from a phone, we're helping our clients bridge the gap between brick-and-mortar and eCommerce like never before."

Among the company's newest advancements is Celerant's Customer Engagement Suite. This next-generation digital marketing hub enables retailers to manage every aspect of their marketing from a single platform. More than just an email tool, the suite integrates SMS, live chat, social media, and review management, all accessible through a mobile app, allowing retailers to market on the go.

Geo-fencing technology, integrated directly into Celerant's mobile shopping and range apps, is another example of how digital engagement is now driving in-store traffic. Retailers can automatically notify nearby shoppers of open lanes, new arrivals, or limited-time offers—turning digital reach into real-world results.

"As we prepare for our next chapter, 2026 will be a landmark year for Celerant," said Rob Goldman, CTO. "We're merging our platforms, modernizing our architecture, and introducing an all-new POS and eCommerce experience that brings our U.S. and U.K. technologies together on one global cloud platform. It's the most ambitious evolution in our 26-year history- and it's built entirely around helping retailers adapt faster, operate smarter, and grow stronger."

Celerant's partnership ecosystem continues to expand, connecting retailers to top distributors, payment providers, marketing platforms, and compliance technologies. These integrations, combined with Celerant's unified retail commerce software, provide end-to-end control and visibility across the entire retail operation.

