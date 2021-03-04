Celerity Government Solutions, LLC dba Xcelerate Solutions Awarded NITAAC CIO-SP3 Small Business

CIO-SP3 provides information technology (IT) solutions and services as defined in FAR 2.101(b) and further clarified in the Clinger-Cohen Act of 1996. These IT solutions and services include, but are not limited to, health and biomedical-related IT services to meet scientific, health, administrative, operational, managerial, and information management requirements. The contract contains general IT services in support of medical and other systems that are increasingly integrated within a broader IT architecture, requiring a systems approach to their implementation, as well as a sound infrastructure for their operation.

Based on their broad corporate capabilities across the entire IT services spectrum, Celerity Government Solutions, LLC dba Xcelerate Solutions was awardedLLeo all ten (10) CIO-SP3 Task Areas:

Task Area 1: IT Services for Biomedical Research, Health Sciences and Healthcare

Task Area 2: Chief Information Officer (CIO) Support

Task Area 3: Imaging

Task Area 4: Outsourcing

Task Area 5: IT Operations and Maintenance

Task Area 6: Integration Services

Task Area 7: Critical Infrastructure Protection and Information Assurance

Task Area 8: Digital Government

Task Area 9: Enterprise Resource Planning

Task Area 10: Software Development

Contract #: 75N98120D00184

Period of Performance: 05/11/2020 through 07/14/2022

Celerity Government Solutions, LLC dba Xcelerate Solutions NIH CIO-SP3 Program Manager (PM)

Name: Jim Dufford

Contract PM Email: [email protected]

Contract PM Phone: (703) 462-1500

Link to CGS CIO-SP3 SB Site: https://www.celeritygs.com/about/contracts/cio-sp3/

For More Information:

Contracts Department Email: [email protected]

Link to NITAAC Site: https://nitaac.nih.gov/services/cio-sp3-small-business

Celerity Government Solutions, LLC dba Xcelerate Solutions

Celerity Government Solutions, LLC dba Xcelerate Solutions exists to create innovative solutions that deliver results, manage risk from individuals to systems, and accelerate time to value. Across our three service areas — Enterprise Security, Strategic Consulting, and Digital Transformation — we optimize efficiency and effectiveness and enhance the security and resilience of America's personnel, physical and cyber infrastructure. www.celeritygs.com

