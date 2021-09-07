Celerium Adds CMMC Level 3 Suppliers Course to Supply Chain Cybersecurity Education Program

The CMMC Insights Level 3 Course from Celerium's CMMC Academy helps defense contractors prepare for CMMC assessment. Tweet this

Celerium, as both a Licensed Partner Publisher (LPP) and Licensed Training Provider (LTP) with the CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC AB), is authorized to create training materials for future CMMC assessors. The CMMC Insights courses leverage knowledge gained from LPP and LTP work to help suppliers understand what a CMMC assessor will look for during an assessment.

CMMC Insights Comprehensive Course Learning Portal

The CMMC Insights Course Learning Portal features rich educational and insightful material. The core of the course is online instructional material spanning 12 modules, which can be completed in 20-24 hours. This material includes quizzes, a final exam, and a mock assessment to help reinforce assessment readiness. Advanced tools, including a secure self-assessment solution and online reference guide, complement the course instructional material and will help companies assess and keep track of their CMMC assessment readiness as they go through the course.

As the CMMC program evolves, updates will be provided in the course learning portal. This section will address key topics such as reciprocity and scoping and provide lessons learned from DIBCAC assessors and C3PAOs.

This course was fully beta tested by a variety of DoD suppliers with a range of auditing and assessment experience.

"Now is the time for U.S. Department of Defense, GSA, DHS, and other government agency contractors to prepare for CMMC assessments," said Celerium COO Chris Gundel. "The recent authorization of CMMC assessors is a big step toward rolling out the CMMC program, and contractors and subcontractors don't want to be left behind. Our CMMC Insights course will help these government suppliers understand the CMMC Model, the 17 domains, Level 1 through Level 3 practices, processes, and supporting documentation – and all of the components, such as scoping and practice sufficiency, that go with it."

More information about the CMMC Insights Level 3 Suppliers Course is available on the Celerium website.

About Celerium

Celerium® is focused on improving supply chain cyber defense for enterprise companies and critical infrastructure. Its Cyber Defense Network (CDN) family of solutions empowers organizations of all sizes to defend and protect against cyber threats via secure collaboration, information sharing, and cyber threat intelligence tools.

The CMMC Academy

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in January 2020, provides resources to help government contractors understand and navigate the CMMC requirements, including free videos and webinars.

Celerium is authorized by the CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC AB) to create educational material for CMMC assessors via Celerium's Licensed Partner Publisher (LPP) designation. Celerium also is authorized to deliver training to CMMC assessors via its Licensed Training Provider (LTP) designation. Additionally, Celerium is a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with the CMMC AB.

The CMMC Academy's International Alliance, which includes CenSec and the American Danish Business Council, brings together international organizations focused on facilitating the implementation of CMMC. Sponsors of the CMMC Academy include Bank of America and Citi Bank.

Learn more at www.celerium.com.

