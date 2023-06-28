Celerium Announces Availability of CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) Course Training Materials for Licensed Training Providers

News provided by

Celerium

28 Jun, 2023, 09:24 ET

Celerium's team of compliance program implementers and cybersecurity practitioners created the course materials to provide clear, pragmatic instruction.

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium Inc. today announces the availability of its CMMC Certified Professional (CCP) Course training materials for Licensed Training Providers (LTPs) in the Cyber Accreditation Body ecosystem. Celerium's CCP course materials are CAICO Approved Training Materials (CATM), meaning the course is approved by the Cybersecurity Assessor and Instructor Certification Organization (CAICO) and its designated authorized agent, currently ProCert Communications.

Celerium has provided free educational resources about CMMC since early 2020, when it launched the CMMC Academy. The company was among the first 11 Licensed Partner Publishers (LPP) approved by the Cyber Accreditation Body (formerly the CMMC AB). As an LPP with CAICO, Celerium is authorized to create training materials that CAICO Licensed Training Providers can use to provide training courses to individuals seeking to become authorized CMMC assessors.

The CCP course materials are now available from Celerium:

  • A comprehensive 553-page instructor kit in slide deck form that covers all six domains in CMMC Level in 16 modules to enable Certified CMMC Instructors to effectively cover all the necessary information. Each module includes a quiz.
  • A comprehensive 713-page student guide to enable students to follow along, capture important information, and prepare for the course examination.
  • Digital access to all course materials via a secure online portal.

"In creating the course materials, our team tapped into our years of experience in implementing cybersecurity compliance standards and developing compliant solutions," said Chris Gundel, COO of Celerium. "We're excited to play a role in helping to train future CMMC assessors and be part of protecting the U.S. Defense Industrial Base."

Celerium also offers CMMC Insights courses for organizations seeking CMMC certification. These courses are self-led, online courses that draw upon Celerium's experience implementing cybersecurity standards to help defense contractors understand how to implement CMMC.

To learn more about Celerium's CCP course, please visit Celerium.com.

About Celerium
Celerium® powers active cyber defense solutions to help companies in the fight against increasing cyberattacks. With a rich 16-year history of facilitating cyber threat sharing for critical industry sectors and government agencies, Celerium is an established leader in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions, with solution directions based on the evolving needs of the overall industry. 

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in early 2020, provides resources to help government contractors navigate the Department of Defense's cybersecurity compliance programs (CMMC and NIST 800-171).

Visit us online at www.Celerium.com and on Twitter at @CeleriumDefense.

SOURCE Celerium

Also from this source

Celerium Announces Compromise Defender™ Solution with Defensive Support Against Cl0p/MOVEit Ransomware Threats

Celerium Joins AWS Public Sector Partner Program

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.