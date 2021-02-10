Celerium Announces Partnership with CenSec to Bring Cybersecurity and CMMC Awareness to Danish Defense Industry

Celerium will partner with CenSec to improve awareness and knowledge of cybersecurity practices including the U.S. CMMC Tweet this

The CMMC program, which stands for Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, was developed by the U.S. Department of Defense in conjunction with Carnegie Mellon University in an effort to improve cybersecurity across the defense supply chain. It is designed to provide scalable cybersecurity requirements based on five different levels of compliance. Accordingly, prime contractors and their subcontractors may be required to comply with CMMC in order to be eligible to be awarded DoD contracts – and companies within other industries and international countries may be impacted.

In addition to participation in the International Alliance program, Celerium will partner with CenSec to bring awareness and knowledge of cybersecurity practices that can help fortify the cyber defense of companies within CenSec's member base.

The CMMC Academy, launched in January 2020, provides free compliance resources to defense suppliers, including:

CMMC overview videos

An easy-to-navigate online reference guide of CMMC practices at all five levels.

A CMMC self-assessment tool to help companies evaluate their CMMC readiness.

NIST 800-171 resources, including an overview video assessment tool and Q&A website

The CMMC Academy's International Alliance launched in late April 2020. Additional members include Aviation ISAC and the American-Danish Busines Council. Bank of America and Citi Bank, as providers of supply chain financing, are sponsors of the Academy.

About Celerium

Celerium® is focused on improving supply chain cyber defense within critical infrastructure industries, including the defense, aviation, and automotive industries. Its Cyber Defense Network (CDN) family of solutions helps organizations of all sizes defend and protect against cyber threats via cyber threat intelligence and threat sharing tools.



Celerium's CMMC Academy, launched in January 2020, offers free membership to defense suppliers to help them navigate compliance requirements related to CMMC and NIST 800-171. Celerium is an official Licensed Partner Publisher and Licensed Training Provider with the CMMC Accreditation Body.



Celerium also powers the next generation of information-sharing organizations, including ISAOs and ISACs. Relied on by government agencies, enterprise risk management teams, CISOs, and SOC analysts, Celerium provides cyber defense solutions to help organizations defend and protect against threats. Learn more at www.celerium.com.

SOURCE Celerium

Related Links

www.celerium.com

